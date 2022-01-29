Shrewsbury Town working on 'a few irons in fire' ahead of Monday transfer deadline

Town boss Steve Cotterill has provided an update on the club's recruitment with less than 48 hours of the transfer window remaining (AMA)

The Shrews chief and head of recruitment Keith Burt are looking at adding up to another couple of players to the ranks at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

Town, who shared the points on the road at AFC Wimbledon in Saturday's 1-1 draw to climb to 16th, have so far made two loan signings this window in Saikou Janneh and Tyrese Fornah – who enjoyed his first start at Plough Lane. Khanya Leshabela has returned to Leicester and Sam Cosgrove's loan from Birmingham hangs in the balance.

Cotterill said on Thursday Town are busy trying to secure late deals but if left frustrated will settle for the numbers the manager has had available in the first half of the season.

There are a couple of positions in the squad the manager is trying to address and add more competition and depth. Shrewsbury fans are keen to see the squad numbers bolstered.

The January window shuts at 11pm on Monday night, with Town next in action next Saturday at home to lowly Fleetwood.

"There are things that are happening, it's just they aren't happening quick enough for us, if you know what I mean," Cotterill said when asked about the likelihood of movement before the deadline.

"We've got tomorrow, the next two days we'll be back on things again. It's hard when you've got a three-game week because you've got to do the preparation for games.

"Then you switch off a day fro transfers because it's about preparing for your next game, not worrying about who's coming in or going out.

"So we'll just see what happens over the next couple of days and see how we go."

Cotterill added: "(I'm) always hopeful in the transfer window, you have to be.

"We've put a good few irons in the fire, we need them to come off. We don't want to shout about it, because you know what will happen then, they won't come off.