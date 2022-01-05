Professional Game Board to decide Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town FA Cup fate if Reds unable to field side

A general view as both teams line up at Anfield, home stadium of Liverpool. (AMA)

Uncertainty surrounds Town's trip to Anfield in the third round tie as the Reds are currently battling a Covid-19 outbreak in their camp.

Liverpool yesterday (Tuesday) revealed they have lodged an application to postpone tomorrow's Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at Arsenal due to 'an escalating number of suspected Covid-19 cases and player unavailability'.

Manager Jurgen Klopp is among those known to be isolating, as well as three backroom staff and – as revealed this morning – assistant boss Pep Lijnders. Three players, Alisson Becker, Joel Matip and Roberto Firmino all returned suspected positive Covid tests and were forced out of the Reds' last Premier League fixture at Chelsea.

It has also been confirmed this morning that Liverpool have closed their AXA Training Centre, with its numerous training pitches also home to the club's academy, due to the 'rapidly growing number' of positive cases. The decision was reached in consultation with Public Health.

The Reds also have injury concerns and players away on international duty.

The Anfield club cancelled this morning's 11am press conference for the Arsenal clash, with a decision set to be reached on the last four tie of the EFL-governed competition today.

But no call has yet been made on Town's second trip to Merseyside to face the Reds in the FA Cup in just over two years.

When approached for comment by the Shropshire Star, the FA said all clubs are expected to fulfil their third round fixtures as scheduled. The national body added that if there is an issue of eligible players then a report should be made at the earliest possibility, for the Professional Game Board to reach a conclusion.

No comment was given on the possibility of the tie being re-arranged at a later date, though the FA reiterated their decision to cancel replays for this season's third and fourth round ties was to alleviate fixture congestion amid the mounting Covid uncertainty.

An FA spokesperson told the Shropshire Star: “Clubs competing in the 2021/22 Emirates FA Cup are expected to participate in fixtures as they are currently scheduled. However, if a club does not have the sufficient number of eligible players available due to COVID-19, this should be reported to The FA at the earliest opportunity and would be referred to the Professional Game Board for consideration.