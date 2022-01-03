Shrewsbury 1 Sheffield Wednesday 0 - Player Ratings

Marko Marosi
Commanding from high balls, a couple of times at second attempts. Made some good saves from distance.
Saves 7
Matt Pennington
The goal hero! A bullet header for the defender’s second of the season was the difference. Committed defending as ever, some big interceptions.
Winner 7
Ethan Ebanks-Landell
One of Town’s star performers. Been excellent since return from injury and key to third clean sheet on the spin.
Solid 8
George Nurse
The first-half’s standout player, a couple of slips after the break but did well overall. Shot just wide late on.
Impressed 7
Elliott Bennett
Really impressive stuff from Town’s experienced wing-back. Good delivery from wide areas but defensively he excelled time and time again.
Excelled 8
David Davis
Continued recent good form winning midfield battles. His form since a return from suspension last month has been the best since Town return.
Supreme 8
Luke Leahy
Maintained his high standards from the season as a whole. Disciplined in midfield but his superb corner created the goal. So much energy throughout.
Tireless 7
Josh Vela
Useful delivery down the right early on after willing runs. He is such an important out-ball in that advanced midfield role. Key.
Crucial 7
Nathanael Ogbeta
Decent early header watched by Peacock-Farrell. Willing crosser with some good delivery in the first period. Threatened Wednesday before break.
Delivery 7
Daniel Udoh
Busy. Willing runner as ever and good low cross for Bowman before limping off with hamstring issue before break.
Injured 6
Ryan Bowman
Unfortunate to see early first-time strike well blocked but, amid another tireless, relentless display, guilty of missing a clear open goal in second half. A poor miss but thankfully unpunished.
Busy 7
Substitutes
Rekeil Pyke (for Udoh, 45) Worked hard when he came on. Should have had assist for Bowman 6. Aaron Pierre (for Ogbeta, 75) n/a. Josh Daniels (for Pyke, 90) n/a. Subs not used: Burgoyne, Craig, Caton, Cosgrove.