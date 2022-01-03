Notification Settings

Shrewsbury 1 Sheffield Wednesday 0 - Player Ratings

By Lewis CoxShrewsbury Town FCPublished:

Your playing ratings from the excellent 1-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday.

Luke Leahy of Shrewsbury Town and Dennis Adeniran of Sheffield Wednesday (AMA)
Marko Marosi

Commanding from high balls, a couple of times at second attempts. Made some good saves from distance.

Saves 7

Matt Pennington

The goal hero! A bullet header for the defender’s second of the season was the difference. Committed defending as ever, some big interceptions.

Winner 7

Ethan Ebanks-Landell

One of Town’s star performers. Been excellent since return from injury and key to third clean sheet on the spin.

Solid 8

George Nurse

The first-half’s standout player, a couple of slips after the break but did well overall. Shot just wide late on.

Impressed 7

Elliott Bennett

Really impressive stuff from Town’s experienced wing-back. Good delivery from wide areas but defensively he excelled time and time again.

Excelled 8

David Davis

Continued recent good form winning midfield battles. His form since a return from suspension last month has been the best since Town return.

Supreme 8

Luke Leahy

Maintained his high standards from the season as a whole. Disciplined in midfield but his superb corner created the goal. So much energy throughout.

Tireless 7

Josh Vela

Useful delivery down the right early on after willing runs. He is such an important out-ball in that advanced midfield role. Key.

Crucial 7

Nathanael Ogbeta

Decent early header watched by Peacock-Farrell. Willing crosser with some good delivery in the first period. Threatened Wednesday before break.

Delivery 7

Daniel Udoh

Busy. Willing runner as ever and good low cross for Bowman before limping off with hamstring issue before break.

Injured 6

Ryan Bowman

Unfortunate to see early first-time strike well blocked but, amid another tireless, relentless display, guilty of missing a clear open goal in second half. A poor miss but thankfully unpunished.

Busy 7

Substitutes

Rekeil Pyke (for Udoh, 45) Worked hard when he came on. Should have had assist for Bowman 6. Aaron Pierre (for Ogbeta, 75) n/a. Josh Daniels (for Pyke, 90) n/a. Subs not used: Burgoyne, Craig, Caton, Cosgrove.

Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

