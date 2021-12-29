Notification Settings

Steve Cotterill hails Shrewsbury Town work ethic but calls for killer touch

By Joe EdwardsShrewsbury Town FCPublished:

Boss Steve Cotterill has hailed Shrewsbury Town's work ethic after drawing with Accrington Stanley – although a 'lack of sharpness' stopped them from winning.

Steve Cotterill the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town.
Salop wrapped up 2021 with a goalless draw at Montgomery Waters Meadow, making it three unbeaten in League One.

They had four good first-half opportunities – Daniel Udoh and Luke Leahy both missing two chances.

Cotterill, happy with his players' attitude and application, felt they should have grabbed all three points.

"After 14 minutes, we should have been 3-0 up," said Cotterill.

"After 27 minutes, we should have been 4-0 up.

"I don't think we played quite sharp enough. That sharpness was lacking a little bit in our play.

"That lack of sharpness is why we ended up not taking our chances.

"They fell to people who you'd be happy for them to fall to, but they're not always going to be bob-on with what they do.

"Then it ends up being an awkward game. The long balls came into our box and Accrington are a big team.

"We had to do a lot of heading and all of a sudden, they were in charge.

"That's what happened in the second half, but only cause we weren't quite sharp. That's what I felt.

"I can't fault them for their effort. I'm double proud of them because on another night, when everything is not going right for you, you only need one person to buckle and give in.

"Our fans gave the boys energy to get through the game so, all in all, it's another point for us. It moves us up to 16th.

"We could've been a bit sharper and taken those early chances.

"But I was really proud of the boys. The lads were great."

Town were the better side in the first half while Stanley went on to shade the second.

Cotterill's improving side are now 16th in the League One table, and he added: "We did well with a side that's not as big as theirs.

"A couple of months ago, and certainly last season, we'd have got beaten in that game.

"I'm double proud of the boys because they didn't give in."

Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Walsall FC correspondent for the Express & Star.

