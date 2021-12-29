Daniel Udoh's red-hot Shrewsbury Town form declared not a fluke

Daniel Udoh responds to joyous Town fans after his rocket capped a 3-0 Boxing Day win at Fleetwood (AMA)

Town favourite Udoh, 25, is looking to add to his scoring streak of three goals in three games and six in his last eight as Steve Cotterill’s men welcome Accrington Stanley tonight.

The Nigeria-born frontman has long since been popular behind the scenes at Town due to his work-rate and attitude, but a flurry of goals this season, including a screamer in the big Boxing Day win at Fleetwood, has seen his popularity soar.

Longwell, who has been at the club since early 2019, hailed ‘phenomenal’ Udoh an example to all young players and believes his form is a just reward for many years of hard work.

“I said to somebody the other day about Dan, of all the people I’ve worked with in football, he’s probably got the best attitude,” Longwell said of Udoh, who signed a new contract in the summer.

“And his mentality to work hard – if he gets noticed by other clubs that’s a testament to him.

“He’s a credit to himself, I remember when he first signed here – Dan will tell you – he was a wee bit raw, he’s worked so hard to improve his game, he’s always worked extra.

“He’s a phenomenal example, honestly, I get young boys in here to just watch him and learn from him. He’s a sponge for knowledge.

“The amount of stuff the manager has spoke to him about, and then the improvement from him on the pitch is unbelievable.”

Town have two strikers among the goals this term as Udoh and Ryan Bowman both have nine this term after striking up an impressive partnership.

As well as adding to his tally of late, Udoh has been a useful foil for his team-mates and laid on numerous chances.

Longwell added: “He’s getting his rewards because of the work he’s put in. He deserves everything that comes for him because of how well he’s done.

“It’s no fluke, it’s how hard he’s worked day-to-day, he’s a top professional and person, we only had good things to say about him even before he was scoring all the goals.”

Town netted three goals in each of their last two league games in their best run of goalscoring form this term.

“To get six goals in two games is a real credit to what the manager is trying to do and how the manager is trying to play,” Longwell continued.

“The players have to take a lot of credit for that, it’s brought a lot of positivity around. It’s good to see them getting the rewards.”