Dave Edwards: Steve Cotterill on track to ensure Shrewsbury Town Christmas miracle

Town boss Steve Cotterill was all smiles after Saturday’s 3-1 triumph over Cheltenham Town, with striker Daniel Udoh again the man of the moment (AMA) Dan Udoh of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 2-1.

It is proving to be that way, with four wins and a draw from the last five at home, the Meadow is becoming a fortress, which it hasn’t been in recent years.

We’re so close to January, Brian Caldwell spoke last week and it sounds like players will be lined up. We had a few bodies back on Saturday and you can see what a difference they can make to performances.

If there are bodies to come in to impact the XI, as well as squad players, they can really add to the togetherness the squad has, the work ethic, belief in the manager and how he sets them up – Cheltenham barely threatened 10-man Town in that second half.

It was a huge result in the context of the season and how the last couple of weeks went away from home.

Once again it was adversity thrown at Shrewsbury with the red card to Tom Bloxham before half-time.

It was just inexperience with Tom. It’s spur of the moment with him frustrated, nothing malicious.

What I must add about Tom is he has that edge to him, not a nasty streak, but a very competitive one and that’s not a bad thing. It will serve him well. You don’t want to coach that out of him.

But Town just excelled, that’s what they’ve managed to do all season when their backs are against the wall, come up with big performances.

Marko Marosi was at his best. He is someone I’ve been a little unconvinced by. He came with a big reputation as almost a ‘Championship goalie’ and he’s been a little unconvincing.

But it was his best performance. His saves will give him confidence, as that’s what being a keeper is all about, it’s tricky when you haven’t had those clean sheets to build on.

I don’t think he’s been a disappointing signing, just a bit underwhelming, without doing a lot wrong.

But even with those three incredible saves, he can’t eclipse the man of the moment, Daniel Udoh.

I’m running out of superlatives for his development this season. I always use the iceberg analogy with Dan, all the hard work that goes on underneath, what you don’t see, and it’s only just now it’s all there for fans to enjoy.

It’s not a fluke. He’s not just turned up this season and something has clicked, it’s all the years of hard work, building his skillset, getting better by one per cent each day

That’s his philosophy. He has had some tough times, because I don’t think the fans always took to him over the last couple of years, but now he’s scoring goals to his work rate and hold-up play. It’s great to see him becoming a fans’ favourite.

When January comes, if the manager can just get more bodies in, it takes the pressure off some of the other lads a bit.

But, while doing it, the challenge is to somehow keep that togetherness, the tight-knittedness that has been born out of not having a big squad.

They have to be really careful not to compromise that team spirit, it’s the best thing about the squad and has got us clear of the bottom four at the moment.

Fans can see that and that’s why they will go with the team even after a pretty up-and-down season so far. They stay with the team because they never throw the towel in, work so hard, you can see the togetherness whenever they get results.

Steve Cotterill will absolutely want the right type of person, as well as player, in. You can see from players he has allowed to leave since being here, he’s not going to take any decision lightly. If he doesn’t think someone is right for the dressing room, then they won’t be at the club.

Maybe in the last window fans were saying ‘it doesn’t matter about personalities, get anyone through the door!’ But he’s got to be more methodical. I’m adamant he’ll have a number of players lined up.