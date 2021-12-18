Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Tom Bloxham red card: How many games will the striker miss?

By Nathan JudahShrewsbury Town FCPublished:

Striker Tom Bloxham was dismissed five minutes before half-time after an altercation with Cheltenham left-back Chris Hussey.

A dejected Tom Bloxham (AMA)
A dejected Tom Bloxham (AMA)

The Shrewsbury youngster was seen appearing to move his head towards that of the Robins man, noticed by Town fans watching on at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

Referee Andrew Kitchen consulted his assistant, who was right next to the incident, and showed the 18-year-old a straight red card. If the decision goes as violent conduct, Bloxham will serve a minimum three-match ban against Fleetwood, Accrington and Sheffield Wednesday.

Just a yellow card was shown to Cheltenham's Hussey, before Town assistant Aaron Wilbraham was booked as arguments continued in the technical area.

Town and Cheltenham went in 1-1 at half-time after Daniel Udoh opened the scoring but Andy Williams drew the visitors level shortly afterwards.

The red card is deemed violent conduct meaning that Bloxham will miss a minimum of three games.

He will be unavailable for the trip to Fleetwood and the subsequent home games with Accrington and Sheffield Wednesday, barring any appeal.

Shrewsbury Town FC
Football
Sport
Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News