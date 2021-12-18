Tom Bloxham red card: How many games will the striker miss?

A dejected Tom Bloxham (AMA)

The Shrewsbury youngster was seen appearing to move his head towards that of the Robins man, noticed by Town fans watching on at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

Referee Andrew Kitchen consulted his assistant, who was right next to the incident, and showed the 18-year-old a straight red card. If the decision goes as violent conduct, Bloxham will serve a minimum three-match ban against Fleetwood, Accrington and Sheffield Wednesday.

Just a yellow card was shown to Cheltenham's Hussey, before Town assistant Aaron Wilbraham was booked as arguments continued in the technical area.

Big learning curve for the 18-year-old. Told it was clear to see his head move toward left-back Hussey. It was right in front of assistant, who ref Andrew Kitchen consulted with. Home fans unhappy at only a yellow for Hussey. — Lewis Cox (@LewisCox_star) December 18, 2021

Town and Cheltenham went in 1-1 at half-time after Daniel Udoh opened the scoring but Andy Williams drew the visitors level shortly afterwards.

The red card is deemed violent conduct meaning that Bloxham will miss a minimum of three games.