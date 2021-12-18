Shrewsbury Town ticked all the boxes – boss Steve Cotterill

Steve Cotterill praised his Shrewsbury Town troops after they battled to a thrilling 3-1 win over Cheltenham with just 10 minutes for around 50 minutes (AMA)

Town continued their impressive home form with a memorable 3-1 victory despite a man disadvantage on a day Daniel Udoh's brace helped pay a fitting tribute to former striker Marvin Morgan.

Udoh's early header was cancelled out by Cheltenham's Andy Williams before Town youngster Tom Bloxham was dismissed after an altercation five minutes before half-time.

But top scorer Udoh, with his eighth goal of the season, struck a fine finish three minutes into the second half before Cotterill's 10 men defended resolutely and were extremely organised in keeping their visitors at arm's length. David Davis was the unlikely scorer of a third that will live long in the memory, as he broke from his own half to slot past Owen Evans.

Cotterill revealed he listed six factors to his players at half-time that would help them avoid defeat and go on and win, and the boss conceded his troops were spot on.

"I wrote half-a-dozen things on the board at half-time that I thought we needed to do in the second half," Cotterill said. "Firstly to not get beat and secondly to win the game.

"When I've gone back in (at the end) the boys just said to me there 'go on, tick them off'. Every little tick got a cheer.

"You end up playing a counter-attack game (with 10 men in the second half), but you can only counter-attack from an organised position, you can't if you're disorganised.

"We were organised all over the pitch, I'm struggling to think of anybody putting a foot wrong when we went down to 10 men.

"It was incredible, if there is ever any doubt about the team spirit at our place then I think that one's firmly put to bed – not that there is any doubt, but just in case."

Town received their sixth red card of the season as 18-year-old Bloxham was dismissed for appearing to move his head towards that of Robins left-back Chris Hussey after a coming together.

Cotterill said of the incident: "I haven't seen the incident back, genuinely, so I can't honestly comment whether it was right or wrong. If Tom's wrong then he'll be fined for it, just like every other player.

"I've heard something's gone on before it, but I don't want to say too much because I haven't looked at it, it'd only be hearsay."

Shrewsbury, who remain 20th in League One with the win, were indebted to goalkeeper Marko Marosi for three moments of shot-stopping brilliance to keep Michael Duff's men at bay.

He kept out Williams and Kyle Joseph first-half headers, before a late stunning low stop to deny Alfie May with Town 3-1 up.

Cotterill added on the summer recruit from Coventry: "I think that's Marko Marosi's best game for us, I thought he was outstanding.

"Today our supporters, you guys, his team-mates have seen why we've signed him, he's given himself a level now he has to attain every time he walks on to the pitch for me. I thought he was brilliant, he had to be as well."

Udoh took his goals at the beginning of either half well to bring up eight for the season at Christmas, double his total of last season and one in front of partner Ryan Bowman, who returned from injury.

The popular strike was afforded a deafening reception from Town fans as he substituted off for Bowman with 10 minutes left after another starring and tireless display in which the visitors were unable to handle him.

"I think Dan's improved. Last year was only a short period of time I had with him but I thought there was growth in him, improvement," Cotterill added.