Nathanael Ogbeta: Shrewsbury rivals are bringing the best out of me

Nathanael Ogbeta of Shrewsbury Town celebrates at full time (AMA) Luke Leahy of Shrewsbury Town reacts at full time (AMA) George Nurse of Shrewsbury Town applauds the travelling Shrewsbury Town fans at full time (AMA)

Manager Steve Cotterill made Luke Leahy, a left-back from Bristol Rovers, his first signing of the summer before adding Bristol City left-sider George Nurse to his ranks later in the window.

Ogbeta, 20, had been a revelation after checking in from Manchester City in January, but Cotterill felt his performances tailed off towards the end of last season due to burnout. At the time Ogbeta was the only left-sided defender in Town’s squad.

“The gaffer brought in two fantastic players, I can say that hand on heart,” Ogbeta said.

“They have brought the best out of me as well, just seeing how they apply themselves. Leahy is such a great example for all of us.

“His application every day, the way he is on the pitch is the way he is off it.

“Nursey’s calmness and composure on the ball translates to the whole team.

“Even though the gaffer brought in competition – it’s the way it’s perceived. I don’t see it as competition.

“I see it as (about) what I can learn from these guys, Leahy especially who is older than me, and then apply it to my game and show my game.

“They can hopefully learn from me as well, I feel the competition is there. As a team we want the best from each other and to improve. If I give my best then it’s the gaffer’s decision as to who plays. Bringing in those two players has brought the best out of me, more out of me, rather than me being complacent, I know I need to keep raising my level and the bar.”

Ogbeta lost his place in the Town team earlier in the season after a turbulent summer brought links of an exit to Championship Peterborough.

But due to a number of factors, including a lack of availability, he won a place at left wing-back and has caught the eye in recent weeks.

He spent the first six months of his Shrewsbury career and his first experience of senior football playing in front of empty stadiums as well training without a manager, as Cotterill recovered from his illness.

Ogbeta revealed that experiencing the thrill and buzz of passionate support from the stands is something he is thriving from.

“I love fans personally, it drives me on to want to do more,” he said. “Especially at the end of games, seeing the support, I love being involved, waving my arms, it’s fun for me.

“That pressure dealing with fans, you might give away the ball and the ‘oooohs’ and the ‘aaaaahs’, dealing with that is difficult, but when you get so focused on the plan in the game it’s easier to block out the noise because you’re so fixated on what you’re doing.

“Having that experience now playing with fans will help me in the long run to build confidence.

“Last season definitely helped me settle in the league, so now playing in front of fans there is not that pressure of ‘can I play at this level?’