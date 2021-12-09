Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Shrewsbury Town create a lasting legacy for hero Marvin Morgan

By Lewis CoxShrewsbury Town FCPublished:

Shrewsbury Town have pitched in to ensure Marvin Morgan's legacy is not forgotten at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

Town have paid for a banner in memory of former striker Marvin Morgan, who died this week
Town have paid for a banner in memory of former striker Marvin Morgan, who died this week

The former promotion-winning striker, who died suddenly this week aged 38, is to be emblazoned on a new banner amid the colourful array of flags and decorations in the safe standing section at the South Stand of Town's stadium.

The specially-designed banner cost £250 and was fully covered by the football club. It is scheduled to be in place for Shrewsbury's next home game, against Cheltenham a week Saturday.

The banner is the idea of supporters at Town group South Stand Flags, who have decorated the safe standing zone, and Glyn Price, of Blue & Amber Fanzine.

A design was created by former Town videographer and graphic designer Matt Burgess and created by Allun Williams of Telford-based Cyclone Sign and Print.

Price said: "The banner will hopefully represent the love and fond memories Shrewsbury Town fans have for Marvin who never gave less than 100 per cent for the club on and off the field."

The Town fan groups are also set to launch a crowdfunding campaign to raise money for decoration for the Meadow's fanzone, where they hope to create another lasting memory to Morgan and fellow former Town hero Steve Jagielka, who died earlier this year.

Shrewsbury Town FC
Football
Sport
Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News