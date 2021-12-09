Shrewsbury Town create a lasting legacy for hero Marvin Morgan

Town have paid for a banner in memory of former striker Marvin Morgan, who died this week

The former promotion-winning striker, who died suddenly this week aged 38, is to be emblazoned on a new banner amid the colourful array of flags and decorations in the safe standing section at the South Stand of Town's stadium.

The specially-designed banner cost £250 and was fully covered by the football club. It is scheduled to be in place for Shrewsbury's next home game, against Cheltenham a week Saturday.

The banner is the idea of supporters at Town group South Stand Flags, who have decorated the safe standing zone, and Glyn Price, of Blue & Amber Fanzine.

A design was created by former Town videographer and graphic designer Matt Burgess and created by Allun Williams of Telford-based Cyclone Sign and Print.

Price said: "The banner will hopefully represent the love and fond memories Shrewsbury Town fans have for Marvin who never gave less than 100 per cent for the club on and off the field."