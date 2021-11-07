Steve Cotterill delighted with Shrewsbury professionalism

Steve Cotterill the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

Cotterill's side fell behind early on against the Southern Central Premier outfit but made the gulf in class count after the break, winning 5-1.

Ryan Bowman was at the double, with Luke Leahy, Elliott Bennett and Tom Bloxham also netting after Will Grocott's opener for the hosts.

It was Town's first away win of the campaign, putting them in tomorrow's second-round draw, and Cotterill was happy with the commitment shown at Knights Lane.

"You're on a hiding to nothing with these games if it doesn't go right for you - that's why the TV cameras were here," he said.

"We worked hard beforehand and didn't leave any stone unturned.

"The character of the lads, I'll never question that.

"We came into this game and we definitely didn't take it lightly, because we knew what we would have been on the end of had it been a victory for Stratford.

"It was a good professional performance from our lads."

Stratford had a moment to cherish as Grocott's shot in the fifth minute squirmed under Harry Burgoyne.

But Shrewsbury turned on the style in a ruthless eight-minute spell in the second half, putting the tie beyond any doubt with three quickfire goals.

"I'm happier than what I was after the first 10 minutes, that's for sure," said Cotterill.

"We said about not giving away any silly free-kicks against a big team.

"Harry's disappointed with the shot that's gone in. It shouldn't beat him, but he's not played a lot of regular football.

"It's difficult on the keeper, but we gave away a silly free-kick that we didn't need to give away.

"We gave them a leg-up. What you don't want then is another goal to go in and, thankfully, that did not happen.

"We got the equaliser before half-time.

"We were then able to regroup and talk about what we could exploit - and thankfully we did that.

"We scored some really goals and had some really good play leading up to those goals."

Town had to make do without Marko Marosi and Matthew Pennington after they both tested positive for Covid-19.

Shaun Whalley missed out with a calf problem, too.

Cotterill is now looking forward to what lies ahead in the Cup and added: "We had a difficult week but we didn't want to cry about it.

"Thankfully, everything has come out for the good.

"I grew up on the FA Cup. It's legendary for me.