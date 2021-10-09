Shrewsbury Town's Ryan Bowman hospitalised with heart palpitations

By Lewis CoxShrewsbury Town FCPublished: Last Updated:

Shrewsbury Town striker Ryan Bowman was rushed to hospital with a sky-high heart rate during his side's 2-1 defeat at Ipswich.

Ryan Bowman of Shrewsbury Town. (AMA)
Ryan Bowman of Shrewsbury Town. (AMA)

The centre-forward came off 10 minutes before half-time and appeared to be holding his chest and stomach area.

Boss Steve Cotterill revealed afterwards he was taken to a local hospital, with help of Ipswich medical staff, for checks on the issue.

Cotterill revealed afterwards Bowman's heart rate was as high as 250bpm and that he felt heart palpitations.

The manager is hoping for more of an update this evening. He said: "The more worrying one will be Ryan Bowman. Where he is with his heath right now we don't quite now, he's at hospital now.

"He had a huge heart rate problem, he has palpitations, I don't quite know what that's about. When I've finished with you guys I just hope everything is OK with Ryan."

Shrewsbury Town FC
Football
Sport
Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News