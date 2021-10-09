Shrewsbury Town's Ryan Bowman hospitalised with heart palpitations

Ryan Bowman of Shrewsbury Town. (AMA)

The centre-forward came off 10 minutes before half-time and appeared to be holding his chest and stomach area.

Boss Steve Cotterill revealed afterwards he was taken to a local hospital, with help of Ipswich medical staff, for checks on the issue.

Cotterill revealed afterwards Bowman's heart rate was as high as 250bpm and that he felt heart palpitations.

The manager is hoping for more of an update this evening. He said: "The more worrying one will be Ryan Bowman. Where he is with his heath right now we don't quite now, he's at hospital now.