Analysis: Goal-shy Shrewsbury Town must find their cutting edge fast

Dan Udoh of Shrewsbury Town and Sean McConville of Accrington Stanley (AMA)

As Joel Mumbongo’s 15th-minute strike proved enough to take all three points, Town were left to ponder more worrying statistics.

Saturday was also the ninth game in which Shrewsbury have allowed their opposition to score first. The issue of giving rivals a head-start won’t go away.

And, at the other end of the pitch, Shrewsbury have now drawn a black in seven of their nine matches.

An inability to keep clean sheets and struggles to score goals is a worrying concoction and one that Cotterill and his players cannot allow to continue.

Frustration grew in the away terrace at the Wham Stadium. Some of the 400-plus Town fans voiced their concerns as their side’s limitations, after Shrewsbury were fairly unconvincing in their search for an equaliser.

In fact, 17-year-old Tom Bloxham’s volley some 90 seconds after falling behind was the closest the visitors came to taking a point.

They had the more of the play in the second half and some decent possession in Accrington’s half, but any efforts at goal were mostly from outside the penalty area and easy for Toby Savin.

Set-pieces were not taken advantage of.

Just three fixtures in League One took place due to the international break – a sign if ever of the improving quality and calibre of player in the third tier.

And it was Accrington that took advantage of action taking place. John Coleman’s unfancied side climbed into second place, behind Sunderland on goal difference, with their win – a third 1-0 victory of the season already. There was definitely a hint of Paul Hurst’s Town class of 2017/18 about Stanley.

Cotterill’s men, meanwhile, continue to linger at the wrong end of the standings.

This isn’t a drastic problem yet, it is far too early to read too much into the league table yet, but Town have found themselves losing ground before the season is even a month old.

The first victory of the season over Gillingham a week earlier lifted them up two places from bottom to 22nd, and a couple of positive results can swiftly change an early table – but Shrewsbury need to go and deliver them.

The Town manager said himself prior to the opening-day clash to Burton that a good start to a season keeps your players motivated, keeps them keen, and means you do not face an uphill struggle from the off.

Shrewsbury – whose struggles to recruit at the end of last week’s transfer deadline were well-documented – were unable to build on the positivity and momentum from the 2-1 home success over Gills seven days prior.

That day, young Bloxham was the goal hero who stepped up to the plate to end Town’s barren run in front of goal.

The academy product was almost the rescuer again with a less spectacular strike just after his side fell behind. It was the closest Town came to equalising.

Accrington have enjoyed a top start to the season and the experienced Coleman is clearly on to something good this term, but this was Stanley without one of their forward stars Dion Charles, away with Northern Ireland, and first-choice goalkeeper James Trafford, with England’s youth set-up. It was a decent time to face the hosts.

There can’t be many complaints towards Town’s workrate and endeavour.

There are not many supporters who feel the players are not leaving it all out there for the shirt and badge.

From the hour mark onward on Saturday it was the visitors who saw more of the ball and applied pressure.

But, even with nine minutes added on, it did not feel like a goal was forthcoming.

The most work Savin was forced into was a long-range Daniel Udoh strike and a low scramble to clear from Ethan Ebanks-Landell as Aaron Pierre knocked down a set-piece.

Town’s approach-play and cutting edge in the final third lacked the required conviction.

Whether it was the fault of the service, the final pass or delivery, or a lack of movement or options from the three frontmen on the pitch – or a mixture of all of the above – Shrews failed to carve clear-cut openings and it is something they need to work on.

Not scoring in seven from nine games is an extremely worrying statistic that must improve.

The suspended David Davis was a miss in midfield.

It meant Luke Leahy being dragged from the left to fill the gap, while Udoh was used in an attacking midfield role. A couple of positions didn’t seem to quite click.