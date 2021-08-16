Steve Cotterill eases Ryan Bowman injury fears at Shrewsbury Town

Ryan Bowman will not be out for lengthy period with hamstring issue (AMA)

The summer recruit from Exeter City missed Shrewsbury's 2-0 reverse at Morecambe on Saturday after the problem was picked up at the end of training on Friday.

Cotterill says the 29-year-old well-travelled striker is acclimatising to picking up a knock, having gone injury-free throughout his career. Scan results are being assessed today but fears the frontman could be out for up to a month have been quelled.

"Ryan is being assessed right now but It's not going to be a serious one where he's going to be out three to four weeks, it's not going to be that," Cotterill said ahead of tomorrow's trip to second-placed Portsmouth.

"He's never had an injury, which is why we're a bit unsure. He's been a lucky boy throughout his career, which is why he's a bit unsure.

"He hasn't nicked a hamstring before, that's what he said to me. We need to assess today whether he's capable enough of being involved, really."

Shaun Whalley's hand injury also kept him out of the Morecambe clash, while Ethan Ebanks-Landell is absent until later this week after testing positive for Covid.

"Shaun Whalley's injury is slightly different. When you put the three (with Ebanks-Landell) back in the squad all of a sudden the numbers look good again, and we're trying to get two or three on top of that, then it will have more of a competitive edge on it," the boss added.