'I'll have one gaffer' Steve Cotterill reveals how Shrewsbury starlet Tom Bloxham fronted up for decisive penalty

Tom Bloxham celebrates with the Montgomery Waters Meadow crowd after netting Shrewsbury the match-winning penalty against Lincoln (AMA)

Town forced penalties after Daniel Udoh's double brought them back into the contest against the Imps when the hosts were seemingly dead and buried.

But Shrews, who had practised from the spot in training on Monday, were light on designated takers after Ryan Bowman and Luke Leahy had been substituted off. The club's recent penalty taker Ollie Norburn had left for Peterborough earlier in the day.

With Cotterill mulling over who to turn to for penalties four and five, it was academy graduate and ex-Leicester youngster Bloxham – who only returned to training on Monday after a bout of illness and was introduced as an 85th-minute substitute – who stepped forward to volunteer.

🔷🔶 | WHAT A NIGHT FOR THE BOY BLOXHAM!!!!!!!



The second year scholar takes the last penalty to win the game and send the @shrewsweb first team into the next round! ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️



What a moment for Tom! #Pathway#TheAcademy pic.twitter.com/P76yzl6I6E — Shrewsbury Town Academy (@shrewsacademy) August 10, 2021

"We got to penalties and obviously Luke Leahy and Ryan Bowman had gone off – we were two light from the five we picked when we practised on Monday," revealed Cotterill.

"When we got down to four and five, all of a sudden Tom shouted up to say 'I'll have one gaffer', he said.

"I thought 'brilliant'. He showed great character and strength to have it.

"But not only that, going up and putting it away, because how well he did put it away.

"You just hope that, in those moments for young players, that they don't miss, I was just hoping that.

"Whereas when Josh Vela missed, he'll have the strength to shove that off, whereas you're not quite sure where it leaves Tom, he showed great character and I'm really pleased for him."

New recruit Elliott Bennett continued his impressive start to life at Shrewsbury with another commanding and influential performance both from right wing-back and then in central midfield.

Vice-captain Bennett, who wore the armband in the absence of new skipper Ethan Ebanks-Landell who has tested positive for Covid-19, moved into the centre of midfield as Cotterill switched things around on the hour mark.

And the experienced ex-Blackburn man helped create Udoh's first goal for 2-1 before stepping up to coolly convert Town's first penalty in the 4-2 shootout success to book Salop's spot in round two.

Bennett, 32, added that Bloxham's decisive penalty was a moment 'dreams are made of'. He said: "No matter what club you're at it's always good to see young players come through.

Delighted to get through tonight. Another performance of two halves but great spirit to comeback from 2-0 down. Buzzing for @DanUdz9 on his brace and young Blocko on the winning penalty 👏🏽 — Elliott Bennett (@Ebenno88) August 10, 2021

"Tom's come through the academy here – what a story for him, he's only just signed a (first) contract here and to come on and put his penalty away is what dreams are made of, he showed that with his celebration.