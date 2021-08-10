'It's the Udoh effect!' Shrewsbury Town fans delighted by cup shoot-out victory - VIDEO

Shrewsbury fans.

Town looked to be heading for another first-round exit, but following Daniel Udoh's inspired two-goal substitute performance, were back level and pushing for a winner.

They looked to have found a dramatic late winner when Matthew Pennington prodded his strike goalwards, an effort which appeared to cross the line, only for neither the referee or his assistant to award a goal after it was cleared by City.

However, that would not come back to bite Town as they claimed victory in the following penalty shoot-out, with Tom Bloxham netting the decisive spot-kick to earn passage into the next round.