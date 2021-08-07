Shrewsbury Town 0 Burton Albion 1 - Report

Elliott Bennett of Shrewsbury Town and Thomas Hamer of Burton Albion. (AMA)

Town paid for a sluggish first period and allowed Burton skipper John Brayford to convert a simple header from a corner in front of an otherwise rampant 5,900 Meadow crowd.

Cotterill, in the Meadow dugout for the first time since December 29 after serious illness, made two changes at half-time and his side were much improved after the break - but were left wanting in attack as a clinical streak was badly missing.

Glorious chances came and went for the likes of new captain Ethan Ebanks-Landell, Matthew Pennington, Luke Leahy and in particular Daniel Udoh.

And the lack of composure in the Burton box cost Shrews dear, for whom a rather familiar feeling of opening-day disappointment reared its head - on a day football otherwise felt far more normal again with stands packed and a crackling atmosphere which made for an excellent and very-welcome backdrop.

The sight and sound of Town players welcomed back by supporters was one to behold. But the special memory will be that of Cotterill’s first proper introduction to the Shrewsbury faithful. It was a spine-tingling moment for the manager ahead of kick-off.

But, unfortunately, the script was not written in the hosts’ favour after a below-par first half.

Steve Cotterill the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town. (AMA)

There were some plus points for Salop, new boys Elliott Bennett and Luke Leahy performed well at either wing-back. Half-time sub George Nurse did well in defence after Aaron Pierre and Shaun Whalley were hooked at the break.

Talking points will be the omission of unused sub Ollie Norburn, who had the captaincy removed for Ebanks-Landell. Nathanael Ogbeta being left out and introduced at the break in midfield.

Cotterill has important work remaining in the transfer window to bulk his thin squad, namely to suitably fill the vacant No.9 shirt and find some creativity in attack, but there were enough bright spots in an encouraging second half to satisfy the returning thousands after 519 long days away.

Supporters began to enter the Meadow in their waves after 2pm. Many had spent the preceding couple of hours milling outside the stadium, as they enjoyed the refreshingly familiar scent and taste of fried burgers and onions and a welcome pint with friends.

Between 5,000 and 6,000 supporters were expected, with the visitors bringing around 500, numbers the stadium had not witnessed since the early days of March 2020.

Supporters were sampling the sorely missed experience of their football home. They were also keen to catch a glimpse of Shrewsbury players - both from last season and the seven acquired during the summer - in blue and amber.

Cotterill’s first team news of the new campaign arrived, promptly, an hour ahead of kick-off - and there were a couple of shocks.

Six of the seven new recruits started. Marko Marosi in goal, defender Matthew Pennington - here on loan last season - Shropshire lad Bennett at right wing-back, left wing-back Leahy, midfielder David Davis - another figure from last season - and striker Ryan Bowman.

Former Bristol City man Nurse was on the Town bench.

Nurse was, surprisingly, joined on the bench by last season’s young player of the season Ogbeta, who has yet to show Town fans his qualities live in person.

He was joined by former skipper Norburn, who along with Ebanks-Landell and Pierre was an injury doubt after a chest infection.

Shaun Whalley of Shrewsbury Town and Ben Hart of Burton Albion. (AMA)

And Norburn missed out on a start, while the club also confirmed that defender Ebanks-Landell would be Shrewsbury Town captain for the campaign in his third season at the club, after the decision to remove it from Norburn was taken earlier in the summer.

The back of the returning matchday programme listed both squads and highlighted the differences in squad depth, a big talking point of Shrews fans over recent weeks, as Cotterill insisted he is content with holding on until deep into the final month of the window for his final additions.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s men had been busy over the summer, having made 12 new signings and named six debuts in their starting line-up. Bryn Morris was on the bench with Aaron Amadi-Holloway uninvolved.

Burton have been hit by injuries, particularly in attack. Kane Hemmings and Louis Moult were sidelined for the Meadow clash. Experienced Burton warhorse Lucas Akins started up front.

As the clock clicked to 2.50 and then 2.55pm the atmosphere began to really ramp up. There was barely a spare blue and amber seat in the home end, with the travelling Burton faithful also making themselves heard.

Shrewsbury’s new-look side, dressed in their new much-debated blue and yellow striped home kits, were afforded a quite special welcome to the field ahead of kick-off as the welcome sound of a full stadium crashed through the air to deafening levels. You could scarcely hear yourself think.

If that was special, then the long-awaited introduction of boss Cotterill - who put his body and life on the line for the club earlier this year - was unforgettable.

The 57-year-old clapped the fans, gave some almost embarrassed thumbs ups and then implored that the vociferous crowd direct their support to the 11 on the pitch.

The opening 10 or 15 minutes were predictably frenetic. The ball pinged around on the absolutely pristine Meadow surface as players attempted to familiarise themselves with not only the surroundings, but also the noise.

Ryan Bowman of Shrewsbury Town and Deji Oshilaja of Burton Albion. (AMA)

Hasselbaink’s visitors probably edged possession early on, but Cotterill’s men made some decent inroads into the final third themselves. Rookie Brewers defender Ryan Leak looked a little uncomfortable on a couple of occasions in dealing with big summer signing from Exeter Bowman.

Shaun Whalley, beginning his seventh Town campaign on his 34th birthday, had his hand trodden on inside 30 seconds and was bandaged, but helped liven up home fans further with his sharp dart to the byline and fine cross, which was begging for a telling touch.

Leahy and Bennett combined smartly from a resulting corner, showing some encouraging early imagination.

Town came down a couple of notches, however, and by the 20-minute mark it was the Brewers in charge.

Slovakia-born keeper Marosi, the recruit from Coventry, was called into swift action as Ebanks-Landell was pinned by Akins and attacker Jacob Maddox raced through on goal. At a slight left angle, Maddox was unable to beat the giant frame of Marosi, who raced out well to narrow the angle and make the low save.

Shrewsbury became slack in possession, with little loose touches getting away from them, as the visitors upped the ante. Fans remained supportive from the stands.

But Burton pressure grew. Marosi was forced into a flying save, this time from distance from the lively Jonny Smith, who let fly from outside the box.

A couple of moments later, just after the half hour mark, the Brewers deservedly led and it wasn’t a pretty Shrewsbury goal to concede.

Smith’s inswinging corner from the right was allowed to travel to the back post, where experienced skipper Brayford beat his marker to loop a header over Marosi and in, to the delight of the away fans at the opposite end.

Cotterill had yelled ‘first contact!’ as the corner was being taken. His players didn’t seem to be listening, however, as Brayford did the damage.

Town required a quick response and one was not forthcoming. Davis drilled a low strike wide from 25 yards, but that aside, Burton grew and ended the half much the better side and could’ve added to their lead.

Marosi denied sub Joe Powell from distance before, on the stroke of half-time with three minutes added, Conor Shaughnessy beat Town’s defenders to a firm header which, fortunately for Salop, was central and down Marosi’s throat.

Cotterill and his staff were busy in the technical area. Some Salop shoulders appeared a little slumped before the break as things didn’t go their way. Fans asked for some more. Shrewsbury seemed slow both with and without the ball and out of sync in possession, but were still in the contest at half-time.

Josh Vela of Shrewsbury Town and Jonny Smith of Burton Albion. (AMA)

Town’s first 45 had been unconvincing at best and Cotterill wasted no sign in responding.

The boss sent on new boy Nurse for Pierre at left centre-back and Ogbeta replaced Whalley and took on a central midfield role he has made no secret about longing to play.

It was a telltale sign the manager was messing around with underwhelming displays.

The hosts looked more purposeful from the off after the break but Burton’s pressure wouldn’t go away.

Salop only half-cleared a corner and midfielder Tom O’Connor was unfortunate to see his well-struck half-volley fly wide across goal.

Town, however, began to find a higher gear as the context neared the hour.

Nurse used the ball well at left centre-back and combined well with Leahy on the left, while Ogbeta was trying to get his side moving with the ball.

The hosts needed to build up a head of steam for some pressure and the unlikely figure of Pennington was almost the provider.

The big defender picked up the ball 30 yards out, wisely ignored the urges to shoot and fed Bennett on the right. Bennett swung an excellent first-time cross in and there was Pennington, who had charged forward, to meet it forcefully but to be well-challenged for a corner.

The dead ball met Ebanks-Landell at the back post and the defender’s header appeared to be goalward before it was deflected away.

Cotterill turned to Rekeil Pyke for Bowman after the hour and Pyke was involved down the right in creating his side’s best chance.

The striker’s low pass across the edge of the box for the unmarked Leahy meant the left wing-had had to re-adjust, but he struck his effort well and only a flying fingertip from Shropshire-born keeper Ben Garratt saw it over. It was Garratt’s first save of the afternoon, midway through the second half.

Elliott Bennett of Shrewsbury Town and Lucas Akins of Burton Albion. (AMA)

Town really started to turn the screw inside the final 20 minutes. Leahy was dangerous at the far post and his dangerous header across the box forced another corner. As Garratt then had to tip an awkward looping ball over his bar.

Pennington let a glorious opening pass him by as Shrews pushed harder. Another excellent Bennett corner flew to the back post and was knocked down to the defender in space, but he opted against a first-time strike and then the chance had gone.

Another moment came and went amid waves of pressure as Pyke nodded down for Ogbeta but, after shuffling on to his favourite left foot, his shot inside the box was blocked.

Cotterill was kicking every ball of Town’s swathes of attacks. And the best opening yet came with nine minutes left.

Nurse and Leahy combined excellently and the latter’s cross was a peach. The ball bounced to Udoh, momentarily unmarked and in space, but he could not get set, could not get the ball out of his feet, and a strike was somehow sliced off-target. It was an agonizing opener.

There was to be no repeat of Udoh’s dramatic 98th-minute equaliser last season, with then-boss Sam Ricketts under severe pressure. Indeed, Brewers sub Cameron Borthwick-Jackson headed wide at the death when he should've made things safe for the visitors, but it wasn't needed.

Town should have equalised, but departing fans felt they saw enough in an improved second and handed the players a deserved applause on their way home.

Teams

Shrewsbury Town (3-5-2):

Marosi; Pennington, Ebanks-Landell ©, Pierre (Nurse, 45); Bennett, Davis, Vela, Whalley (Ogbeta, 45), Leahy; Udoh, Bowman (Pyke, 63).

Subs not used: Burgoyne, Norburn, Caton, Daniels.

Burton Albion (4-2-3-1):

Garratt, Brayford ©, Leak, Shaughnessy, Hamer; Oshilaja, O’Connor; Smith, Maddox, Patrick (Borthwick-Jackson, 82); Akins.

Subs not used: Balcombe, Morris, Powell, Rowe, Blake-Tracy, Taylor.

Referee: Anthony Backhouse