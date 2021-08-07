Ethan Ebanks-Landell has shown 'good captain credentials', says Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill

Ethan Ebanks-Landell of Shrewsbury Town.

Ebanks-Landell emerged as Town's new skipper ahead of today's opening-day 1-0 home defeat to Burton Albion, after boss Cotterill had stripped Ollie Norburn of the duty.

Ex-Wolves stopper Ebanks-Landell, 28, is entering his third season as a Shrewsbury player and has previously filled in the role as vice-captain when Norburn has been unavailable.

Cotterill said of Ebanks-Landell's qualities: "I think he's very good in and around training, he encourages players, helps them out in training, is experienced, plays games, that was my reasoning behind that.

"I think in pre-season he's shown good captain credentials, really."

Only Josh Vela made more appearances than Ebanks-Landell last season. It had appeared Cotterill was experimenting with the armband during Town's three pre-season friendlies, where Elliott Bennett, Nathanael Ogbeta and Ryan Bowman all led Town out as skipper.

Ebanks-Landell is closing in on 100 appearances in Town colours.

Cotterill revealed the decision to change captain for this season was confirmed during a conversation with midfielder Norburn – who was an unused substitute against Burton – at the end of last season, but would not delve into any more details on the 'private' matter.

He added: "No, it wasn't difficult at all. I had a conversation with Ollie Norburn at the end of last season and that has to remain private."

Meanwhile, Cotterill surprised onlookers by leaving last season's young player of the year Ogbeta – who has been subject of speculation regarding a move away from Montgomery Waters Meadow – on the bench from the start.

Ogbeta was then introduced as one of two half-time substitutes, alongside debutant George Nurse – for Shaun Whalley and Aaron Pierre – and for the first time with Town played a central midfield role rather than his usual left wing-back.

"He's only a young boy, we're not saying he'd have made the difference, are we?" Cotterill said of 20-year-old starting from the bench.

"The fact he's been here, played 25 games last year, I don't necessarily think 100 per cent he's been himself in pre-season, which is difficult for a young lad.