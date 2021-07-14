Steve Cotterill and Shrewsbury Town fans in special embrace after AFC Telford win

By Lewis Cox

Manager Steve Cotterill led his players in an emotional celebration after Shrewsbury Town won on his return to the dugout.

Returning Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill, his players and staff were serenaded in front of a rampant away end at AFC Telford United last night (AMA)
Cotterill has not been on the touchline for Town since last year after being hospitalised with Covid and then Covid-related pneumonia, but he was back in the thick of the action for last night’s 3-2 triumph over AFC Telford United at the New Bucks Head.

And at the end he led his players over to the fans to celebrate and say thank you for their support over a trying few months.

The Bucks certainly played their part in an entertaining encounter, taking the lead through Theo Streete, but Shrews battled back to lead 3-1 with Daniel Udoh adding to a brace from new striker Ryan Bowman, before Jason Oswell got one back.

But the moment at the end belonged to Cotterill, whose players joined him in a Jurgan Klopp-esque wave to the hundreds of away supporters in Telford.

