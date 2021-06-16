Shrewsbury Town announce Umbro as new kit supplier

A general view of the Montgomery Meadow home stadium of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

The famed manufacturer will produce training wear and match kits for the club throughout the deal, with Shrewsbury set to reveal further details and full kit designs ahead of the 2021/22 season.

The brand previously supplied kits for Town in the 70s and 80s, also producing the 1978/79 Division Three champions kit.

Umbro replaces Admiral as the club's official kit supplier.

In a statement, Shrewsbury confirmed the deal, hailing Umbro as being in the 'heart and soul of football'.

"Shrewsbury Town welcome Umbro to the Salopian family on a four-year partnership." the statement read.

"Umbro has been at the heart and soul of football with more than 95 years in the game. Today the double diamond is worn with pride and passion the world over – from the Premier League to the Campeonato Brasileiro – and every place in-between.

"The club would like to place on record our appreciation to Umbro for their efficient hard-work in supporting Town and ensuring we have our kits and training wear ready for the 2021/22 campaign. Salop will reveal further details and designs at a later date.