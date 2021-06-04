Charlie Caton signs two-year deal with Shrewsbury Town

By Luke HatfieldShrewsbury Town FCPublished:

Charlie Caton has committed his future to Shrewsbury Town, signing a two-year deal with the club.

Charlie Caton of Shrewsbury Town. (AMA)
The young striker has penned his first professional deal with the club, having regularly trained with the first-team over the course of the season.

First-team coach David Longwell was delighted to see the youngster push on over the campaign and believes he can continue to improve and tap into his potential for Town.

"Charlie is a natural goal-scorer and he did well last year. He was involved with the first-team regularly and that has done him well." Longwell said.

"We are hoping he can kick on now. He needs to come in during pre-season and show the Manager what he's got to offer.

"He's a great lad and he's very respectful. We are now trying to push him because he's got so much more potential."

The 18-year-old made five senior appearances over the 2020/21 season, with three appearances in League One.

Luke Hatfield

By Luke Hatfield

Digital Sports Journalist with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

