Daniel Udoh playing for his Shrewsbury Town future

The Town frontman is nearing the end of his two-year Montgomery Waters Meadow deal with his future still up in the air.

Udoh, 24, says players are playing to impress watching-on boss Steve Cotterill for the remainder of this season.

A significant number of players are out of contract this summer as Cotterill prepares to put his stamp on the squad. Udoh knows his return of just four goals this term has been underwhelming but is determined to catch the eye before the campaign comes to an end.

"There are 14 games left, it's just using this for a catalyst to push us through," said former AFC Telford United hotshot Udoh.

"There are people who are playing for next season, playing to impress the manager, whichever way it is, whether you are out of contract or just want to play the next game or here next year."

Asked if the prospect of being out of contract plays on his mind, the Udoh said: "Me? Not really, I just think if there's hard work and goals as a striker then everything else works out into place.

"The manager's been in the game a long time, he knows what he's doing, it's just leaving it down to them to do their job and I do my job on the pitch."

The striker is vying with Curtis Main for a spot leading the line for Shrewsbury at home to League One leaders Hull City today.

Three of Udoh's four goals this this term have come since Cotterill's appointment. The striker passed up a gilt-edged chance to net a late winner at Charlton last week by neglecting to shoot, but was told by Cotterill and Aaron Wilbraham afterwards not to be too down.

Telford-based Udoh, who is set to become a father in three weeks for the first time, added: "It's definitely an interesting time, with people out of contract, but at the end of the day we're Shrewsbury Town Football Club players and we have to ensure we do the best for Shrewsbury Town until whenever.

"Whether they say yes, we'll keep you on, or whether it's your time to go, you have to do your best and leave the rest to the management team to do their job, as we do our job and win games."