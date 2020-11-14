Marc Pugh looking to play a lead role at Shrewsbury Town

Marc Pugh of Shrewsbury Town and Harrison Dunk of Cambridge United. (AMA)

The 33-year-old checked into Montgomery Waters Meadow last month and has been influential in creating a couple of goals already ahead of today’s big League One clash with Swindon.

Pugh, who had just turned 20 after joining Town the first time around in 2007, now has more than 500 games under his belt – including 67 in the Premier League with Bournemouth.

The winger said: “I think you’ve got to be a leader.

“At heart I’m still a young lad, I try to be anyway! But you’ve got to have that balance of being a good character, having a bit of banter and showing people you are professional and a leader.

“Having that winning mentality is massive, once you get that winning mentality then it takes you a long way, because there’s nothing better than winning football games.

“Once you go on a losing run it’s quite easy for your head to drop.

“Me coming in with the run we’ve been on in the league, it’s important I give the lads a lift and that I go out and perform.”

Pugh added of re-uniting with close friend and fellow Cherries legend Charlie Daniels: “He asked me quite a few questions, I said Shrewsbury’s a really nice part of the world and the facilities are really good. We’ve played together for years and know each other’s games inside out.”