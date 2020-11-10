Sam Ricketts delays call on Shrewsbury Town future of Marc Pugh and Charlie Daniels

Charlie Daniels of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

The former Bournemouth pair checked into Montgomery Waters Meadow on free transfers last month and have become immediate fixtures in Ricketts’ first XI.

Left-back Daniels netted his first Shrewsbury goal in the weekend FA Cup victory at Cambridge while Pugh has registered two assists already and was lively against the U’s.

The Cherries legends penned short-term deals, thought to take them through to the end of January, and the Shrews boss insists he is yet to make a decision on whether their Salop stays could be extended.

Ricketts, who takes his side to Crewe in the EFL Trophy this evening (6pm) said: “I’m not looking that far ahead at the minute, I’m just trying to get them going and them enjoying their football.

“They enjoy it here, they enjoy the way I’m asking them to play. A big factor in both players coming here was how I want to play and how I see them fitting into it.

“They are good players and they add certain options. Style of play was very important for them.

“It’s a two-way thing. I want them to enjoy it, I want them to add to the team, help get us results and then you take it from there. When the time comes in January I’ll sit down with both and see what’s best for the future for both parties.”