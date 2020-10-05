Shrewsbury Town's trip to Doncaster Rovers postponed due to international call-ups

Town's trip to Doncaster's Keepmoat Stadium this Saturday has been postponed (AMA)

Rovers have had three members of their squad called up international duty at England under-21, under-20 and Northern Ireland under-21 level.

Goalkeeper Josef Bursik, on loan from Stoke and previously of AFC Telford United, has been selected for England under-21 duty.

Arsenal loan striker Tyreece John-Jules links up with the Three Lions' under-20s while defender Danny Amos has received another Northern Ireland youth call-up.

League One and Two clubs can request matches to be postponed should they receive three or more international call-ups.

A new date for the Keepmoat Stadium fixture is yet to be announced. It is likely to be a midweek clash.

Town, who play in the EFL Trophy against Bolton tomorrow, will now have more time for their lengthy injury list to recover ahead of the next league fixture which is at AFC Wimbledon on October 17.

The game will be played at QPR's Loftus Road with the Dons not quite ready to move into their new Plough Lane home.

Shaun Whalley will have extra time to recover from a calf injury sustained in the draw against Gillingham last Saturday.