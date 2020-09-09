Sam Ricketts: ‘No guarantees’ on Shrewsbury Town deals

The Town boss admits he is content with the ‘solid’ squad he has assembled this summer, but is now looking for a sprinkling of stardust to boost his Shrewsbury XI.

The Shropshire Star understands Ricketts is still aiming to fill a couple of positions to ‘dramatically’ improve his ranks, ideally with genuine League One quality.

“We are always looking to add quality and when the opportunity comes we need to take it,” said Ricketts, who still has five weeks of the window remaining to conclude his business.

“At some point there will be but as and when I’m not entirely sure to be honest.

“We’re sorted in terms of the squad. The only bits we’re trying to add is if something becomes available to dramatically improve the team.

“Our squad is solid, it’s good, but we’re always trying to improve.

“We saw the standard of where the players were at, it’s my job now to add quality to it. There’s no guarantees we can.

“But if we can add something to come into this starting XI, and bearing in mind the players missing (at Middlesbrough), then it bodes well.”

Two of Shrews’ five new signings, Scott High and Rekeil Pyke, were handed full debuts at Boro last week, while Marlon Fossey and Josh Daniels had cameos from the bench.

But Town went to the Riverside without key players Ollie Norburn, Aaron Pierre and Daniel Udoh at full fitness while Josh Vela missed out through suspension.

Meanwhile, the Welsh boss confirmed there has been no concrete interest in any of his Shrewsbury players.

“Not yet. If Barcelona move Messi on they might be in for a couple,” Ricketts quipped when asked of interest in his Shrewsbury squad.

“But at the minute we’re all good.”

Meanwhile, Town’s academy friendly at Whitchurch Alport last night was called off ‘due to unforeseen circumstances’.