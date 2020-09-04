Middlesbrough v Shrewsbury Town: Neil Warnock to go with strongest side in the cup

The Middlesbrough boss insists he is relaxed about his club’s lack of business in the transfer market, in which Boro have only brought in defender Grant Hall from QPR.

But, other than from Paddy McNair and George Saville away on international duty, Warnock – who improved the Riverside club’s fortunes when second tier football resumed last season – will name a full-strength side for this evening’s visit of Salop.

While few have arrived through the door at the Riverside this summer, there has been an exodus of experienced players, meaning this evening’s home line-up will have a new-look feel.

Vastly experienced trio Adam Clayton, who was captain, Ryan Shotton and George Friend have departed, as have Daniel Ayala and Rudy Gestede.

Boro are also yet to replace any of the loan players who played a part in helping them steer clear of relegation to League One when football resumed earlier in the summer.

Warnock has used a 3-5-2 system throughout pre-season, operating with wing-backs.

While the lack of business has been a cause for concern for supporters, there was room for optimism after Boro thrashed North East rivals Newcastle 5-1 in a friendly on Tuesday.

The experienced former Sheffield United and Cardiff manager has been impressed with a number of Middlesbrough exciting youth products this summer, with Marcus Browne and Sam Folarin, centre-half Nathan Wood and striker Stephen Walker all singled out for praise and likely to play some part tonight.

Defender Dael Fry is available, but midfielder Hayden Coulson misses out through illness.