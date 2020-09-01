Shrewsbury deals could go down to wire

The Town boss stresses there ‘is no rush’ to have his squad completed in time for the Carabao Cup curtain-raiser at Middlesbrough on Friday evening.

Ricketts instead foresees new recruits to be brought in after Town’s campaign gets under way, citing last season’s dramatic late additions of forward pair Callum Lang and Jason Cummings as examples of how it can pay to wait.

Town have made four new signings since the coronavirus-affected transfer window opened on July 27. It closes for non-domestic signings on October 5 – but an extra domestic window will then run until 5pm on October 16.

“There isn’t a rush, it doesn’t have to be in for the first game,” Ricketts explained. “We added quite a lot last year after the season had started.

“I’m sure this season will be no different. Although any manager will always tell you they’d have liked everyone in on the first day of pre-season.

“It’s like walking around any shop. If you buy what you see as soon as you walk in through the door there might be something else better lurking somewhere else in the store.”

Shrewsbury added Fulham loan defender Marlon Fossey to their ranks last Friday, Ricketts’ fourth new recruit of the summer. The Town boss

, meanwhile, has explained how Town’s switch to a more front-footed formation and style this summer could ‘cause problems’ while players adjust to a new brand of football.

“We’ve had some really good shifts between the two systems and some elements of this new system have been excellent, not only in training but in the games as well,” the Welshman said.