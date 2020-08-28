Marlon Fossey aiming to reach 'the next level' and bring success in Shrewsbury Town loan

The California-born right-back, 21, checked in from Premier League new-boys Fulham yesterday and brings athleticism and pace to Sam Ricketts’ ranks.

Fossey has moved to Montgomery Waters Meadow until the end of the season and will compete with Donald Love for the right-back slot in Ricketts’ side.

Fossey said: “The main thought is a sense of relief. I thought to get to the next level I need a loan move.”The fact that I’ve found a home to hopefully get some minutes in is a relief.

“I’ve been deprived of football quite a lot over the last few years. There’s only so much you can gain from training.

“I could’ve played a lot of under-23s minutes this season but I need to start playing competitive football, where there’s a lot more on the line and I think I can get that with Shrewsbury.”

Attack-minded full-back Fossey, who used to be a winger, is a US youth international and has had to overcome serious injury problems to get the chance to catch the eye in senior football. But Fossey has overcome fitness concerns and has been in training since before the coronavirus shutdown.

Town boss Ricketts admitted to being a long-term admirer of the young Fulham flier, who moved to Jersey from the West coast of America aged four before being spotted by the Whites aged 11.

The US youth international said of his switch to Shropshire: “It’s mainly the ambition of the manager. I’m an ambitious guy myself, the prospect of working with people with a similar mindset as you is hard to turn down.

“From what I’ve seen and heard Shrewsbury have a good record of improving loan players while they’re here so that sealed the deal for me.”

Describing himself, the Craven Cottage academy graduate added: “I’d put myself in the modern-day full-back category.

“I love to get forward. I love to attack. I love to get on the ball but as equally I love to defend and put my body on the line for the team.

“Hopefully I can help the team on both sides this year.

“I’m hoping to get on the US national team now and hopefully this Shrewsbury move can help get that.

“I just want to grow, learn and generally absorb as much information as I can on and off the pitch. In the process of that I can take my game to the next level and help this team achieve a lot of success too.”