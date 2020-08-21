Shrewsbury Town 2020/21 fixture list: Sam Ricketts' side handed seaside opener with trip to Portsmouth

The clash will almost certainly be played behind closed doors with no supporters present, as Sam Ricketts pits his wits against his former Wolves boss Kenny Jackett – who went the whole of last season's league season unbeaten at home and haven't lost in the league at Fratton Park since April 2019.

It is a repeat of last season's opening day, albeit that was played at Montgomery Waters Meadow and lit up by a stunning Ryan Giles winner.

Town's home campaign begins against newly-promoted Northampton Town at Montgomery Waters Meadow. The Cobblers won promotion to the third tier after a stunning turnaround against Exeter in the League Two play-off final at Wembley.

Town follow up a lengthy opening day trip to beaten play-off semi-finalists Portsmouth with the long journey to Plymouth, who also came up from League Two, on September 26.

The opening month will also be littered with ties in both the Carabao Cup and EFL Trophy.

The first match that could see fans back inside Montgomery Waters Meadow is Gillingham on October 3.

Other headline games for Shrewsbury are the trip to Ipswich on Saturday, November 21, while they visit relegated Championship side Hull – who have Greg Docherty in their ranks – on Saturday, December 12, for the clubs' first meeting since March 2003.

Town's Boxing Day game is at another relegated second tier side, Wigan Athletic, with visits of Blackpool on December 29 and Crewe on January 2 rounding off the festive period.

Shrews go to Sunderland's Stadium of Light on Saturday, January 23.

Ricketts' side round off the League One campaign with a home clash against Oxford on May 1 as their final game at the Meadow, before ending the season at neighbours Crewe, which will be a relief to supporters, who should by that point be permitted to make the short trip.

Midweek away trips come in the shape of Fleetwood's Highbury Stadium on October 27, MK Dons on November 24 and Lincoln City on December 15.

They make the short trip to Burton on Tuesday, January 26, Rochdale on Tuesday, March 9 and the Easter Bank Holiday double-header next year is at Northampton on April 2 and at home to Plymouth on April 5.

Shrewsbury Town 2020/21 fixture list:

September:

12 - Portsmouth (a)

19 - Northampton (h)

26 - Plymouth (a)

October:

3 - Gillingham (h)

10 - Doncaster (a)

17 - AFC Wimbledon (a)

20 - Bristol Rovers (h)

24 - Rochdale (h)

27 - Fleetwood (a)

31 - Peterborough (a)

November:

3 - Burton (h)

14 - Swindon (h)

21 - Ipswich (a)

24 - MK Dons (a)

December:

1 - Accrington (h)

5 - Charlton (h)

12 - Hull (a)

15 - Lincoln (a)

19 - Sunderland (h)

26 - Wigan (a)

29 - Blackpool (h)

January:

2 - Crewe (h)

9 - Oxford (a)

16 - Lincoln (h)

23 - Sunderland (a)

26 - Burton (a)

30 - Peterborough (h)

February:

6 - Swindon (a)

13 - Ipswich (h)

20 - Accrington (a)

23 - MK Dons (h)

27 - Bristol Rovers (a)

March:

2 - AFC Wimbledon (h)

6 - Fleetwood (h)

9 - Rochdale (a)

13 - Charlton (a)

20 - Hull (h)

27 - Portsmouth (h)

April:

2 - Northampton (a)

5 - Plymouth (h)

10 - Gillingham (a)

17 - Doncaster (h)

20 - Wigan (h)

24 - Blackpool (a)

May:

1 - Oxford (h)

8 - Crewe (a)