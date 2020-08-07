Sam Ricketts: Shrewsbury Town a hotbed of talent

Attacking midfielder Laurent joined Town after being released by Wigan back in 2018 – with the London-born star making just one appearance for the Latics. But he went on to flourish at Montgomery Waters Meadow, catching the eye in 93 outings for the club.

As part of the negotiations to sign for Town, Laurent put pen to paper on a two-year deal.

Out of contract at the end of the 2019/20 campaign, Town offered Laurent new and improved terms in a bid to keep him in January.

His form in Shropshire, though, led to interest from the Championship, with Reading sealing his signature last week.

Josh Laurent of Shrewsbury Town. (AMA)

And while Ricketts was disappointed to see him go, he said Laurent departed with the best wishes of everyone at the club.

“I’m really pleased for Josh,” the boss said. “He’s been excellent in the time I’ve been here and progressed in the time I’ve been here as well. He’s made big strides last season and caught lots of teams’ eyes and as a club, we’re delighted he’s moved on to the Championship.

“We’re a club with a real good history of producing players, whether it’s our own or those on loan, but Josh was one of our own.

“Unfortunately from our point of view, there wasn’t a transfer fee involved so it couldn’t allow us to speculate in the market again. But from a football point of view he’s done very well and thoroughly deserved his move.”