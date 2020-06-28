Aaron Pierre named Shrewsbury Town's player of the year

Done via YouTube this year because of Covid-19, centre-half Pierre claimed the player of the year gong for his many solid displays.

He also provided one of the highlights of the season in scoring a late winner against Bristol City in the FA Cup, to set up what turned out to be two games against Liverpool.

That cracker did not win the goal of the season award, though.

Instead it went to Ryan Giles for his scorcher to beat Portsmouth 1-0 on the opening day of the campaign.

Pierre’s defensive partner Ro-Shaun Williams was crowned young player of the season, midfielder Josh Laurent won the coveted players’ player of the year gong, and Jason Cummings got the top scorer award.

Dave Edwards was named the Shrewsbury Town in the Community ‘community champion’, as well.

The awards night took place on YouTube on Friday night, with Stuart Dunn and Ryan Jervis hosting.

The winners then joined in, along with boss Sam Ricketts.