Shrewd planning leaves Shrewsbury Town on solid ground

But Town appear to have their house in order. Last week's list featured just nine players whose terms run out on June 30 – including four youngsters never to have played a senior game for Salop – and passed almost without a blink.

In such unprecedented and uncertain times, certainly financially, Shrewsbury's base and foundations are as solid as could be hoped.

It would have been a nightmare had that list, say, featured twice the number of out-of-contract players, with question marks over the futures of more than a dozen senior first-team players.

That can be a common concern. A regular occurrence at lower league clubs. Shrewsbury have had summers like it themselves, some very recent. Many clubs up and down the country will reveal exhaustive retain lists, leaving just a wafer-thin squad in place and a whole rebuild to factor amid a health and financial crisis.

Thankfully, mercifully, planning has bore fruit this time around and Town are not plunged into deep trouble exacerbated by Covid-19. Clubs, many of whom are already in debt, may well find an entire rebuild with most income streams frozen a real struggle.

Sam Ricketts, for whom this will be a second summer transfer window at Montgomery Waters Meadow, has maintained his aim was to secure targets on long-term contracts to ensure vast squad turnovers are not an annual occurrence.

Examining the nine players on Shrews' out-of-contract highlights one thing, that the club are not in danger of losing prized assets.

Most fans will, like the club, hope that first-team regulars Josh Laurent and Omar Beckles sign fresh terms. But this is not a given. Town were always likely to offer the pair new deals, but both players have big decisions to make.

Advertising

Laurent will not want to pass up a shot at playing at a higher level. He can be an important part of Ricketts' squad, but he will also be a low-risk, cut-price option for Championship clubs cutting their cloth.

Should he leave, Town will need a replacement of a similar mould, an athletic ball carrier in midfield.

Beckles must decide whether he sees enough football for himself in his preferred centre-back role. He is an essential part of the football club and does more good work than most around the community, but could see more game-time elsewhere.

Romain Vincelot, aged 34, and Joe Murphy, 38, were unlikely to hang around and have been released. Both still have football left in their legs and will want to do it on a first-team basis, rather than as back-up options for Town.

Advertising

Factoring in their age, it is good business for Town to move the pair on.

Goalkeeper Harry Burgoyne, from Ludlow, signed on a six-month deal in January and yet to play a game for the club, was an interesting subject but always one likely to be offered a chance as one of two Shrewsbury goalkeepers next season.

The former Wolves youngster was brought in with the long-term in mind, even if on a initial short-term premise.

That leaves academy graduates Ryan Barnett, Cameron Gregory, Kian Taylor and Lifumpa Mwandwe. Barnett and Gregory are highly thought of and have been offered new deals, for the other two – who tasted the experience of a professional footballer – it is the end of the road without a first-team appearance in blue and amber.

Opportunities offered to attacker Barnett, 20, and keeper Gregory, 20, are important. They are proof to youngsters throughout the club's academy that the pathway is there if you have the ability and attitude.

Barnett has flourished on loan at AFC Telford United and it remains to be seen whether he is part of Ricketts' thinking as a squad option for next season, or whether he is loaned to the National League. Gregory is likely to be loaned out for the crucial experience young keepers crave.

An unremarkable retain list, with 16 players tied down to good contracts, does not mean Town are in for a sleepy summer.

The coronavirus is bound to put paid to certain plans. Some clubs may be forced to sell, others may opt to hold on, but Shrewsbury's firm financial footing means they can build from a solid foundation.

Ricketts has areas of the squad to address. Notably in goal, left-back, on the wing and up front. Once the market clicks back into gear, Shrewsbury will be making moves.

And it is thanks to methodical planning at all levels that the club are in a healthy position to push on and thrive in the post-Covid world.