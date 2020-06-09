EFL proposals on regulation change to curtail season 'overwhelmingly agreed' ahead of this afternoon's League One vote

All 71 clubs across the EFL's three divisions met to put forward their vote on passing the proposals into the regulations.

Further proposals were submitted by Championship outfit Barnsley and League One relegation battlers Tranmere. Lincoln, Stevenage and Ipswich proposed amendments to the EFL framework.

But an overwhelming agreement was reached from the 71 clubs – a majority of all clubs and a majority of Championship outfits – meaning an unweighted points-per-game model will place clubs if the vote to curtail the season passes.

Promotions and relegations across all divisions are to be retained. Play-offs are to be played in all circumstances but not extended beyond the usual four sides.

Shrewsbury Town and their League One rivals will meet with the EFL board at 3pm to vote on the conclusion of the third tier season.

Town will vote to end the season with no further regular action taken place, where they will finish 15th, one place above Lincoln on points-per-game.

Coventry and Rotherham will be promoted to the Championship. Bolton, Southend and Tranmere will be relegated to League Two.

EFL chief Rick Parry admitted he was aware the outcome will not as 'universal satisfaction' to all clubs.

He said: Rick Parry, said: “Whilst it has always remained the board’s position to play the remainder of the season where possible, the decision reached at today’s meeting follows a full and considered consultation period with our member clubs. The board has endeavoured to listen to all views and alternative approaches but understands that the decisions taken will not be met with universal satisfaction from all clubs.

“Today’s outcome ensures that the league and its clubs remains as faithful as possible to the previously agreed Regulations and that there is consistency in the approach adopted across the EFL in all divisions if required.

“It is clear that the challenges facing the league from the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic are unprecedented and I thank the contribution of EFL clubs in making this important determination.”