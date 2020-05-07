Shrewsbury Town midfielder Dave Edwards auctioning Wales shirt

One lucky bidder will get their hands on the unique international football memorabilia as the Shrewsbury Town midfielder hosts an Instagram Live session on the social media platform tomorrow evening.

Former Wales international Edwards will be quizzed by fans in a live question and answer session from 7pm, where he will also reveal the winner.

The Pontesbury man won 43 caps for his country, including three appearances in the 2016 major tournament in France, and it is his jersey from the important 3-0 victory over Russia – signed by the entire Welsh squad – that Edwards is putting up for grabs.

Wales gained admirers across the continent for their stunning run to the semi-finals, topping their group which included England, as well as Russia and Slovakia.

Chris Coleman's men lost 2-1 to England, courtesy of a last-minute winner, in a major international clash where Edwards locked horns with fellow Salopian, former Shrewsbury youth team and first team colleague Joe Hart.

They downed fellow home nations Northern Ireland in the last 16 before a remarkable quarter-final victory over a fancied Belgium outfit. They lost to eventual champions Portugal in the last four but run went down as he nation's greatest ever football achievement.

Donations for the signed shirt can be made securely over PayPal via the following link www.paypal.me/littlerascalsfound – more information is available on Edwards' Twitter profile.

The former Wolves man, who returned to boyhood club Shrewsbury in January last year, is raising 'vital' funds for the Little Rascals Foundation, a charity he launched with lifelong friend and business partner Ben Wootton.

The charity provides help and support for disabled children and their families.

To take part in Edwards' live event, follow his Instagram account @_DaveEdwards