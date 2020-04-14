Throwback: The Premier League managers who starred for Shrewsbury Town

Some 33 years later, both former central defenders have become experienced Premier League managers, regarded as two of Town’s most notable old boys given what they have subsequently achieved.

Both returned to top-flight roles earlier this season, Pearson at Watford and Moyes to begin a second spell in charge at West Ham United, and were locked in a battle to beat the drop ahead of the season being suspended earlier this month.

Mickey Brown, a team mate during both of their Gay Meadow days, remembers the pair well from their time playing on the banks of the River Severn.

Brown, who has made more Football League appearances, 418, than anyone for Shrewsbury, had “total respect” for Pearson, already an established first-teamer when he made his own breakthrough from the club’s youth and reserve sides in 1986.

He also has plenty of good memories about “top fella” Moyes, insisting he felt they both always had the credentials to pursue careers in management given their leadership qualities.

“When I first arrived as an apprentice at Shrewsbury Town, Nigel was in the first team, a big centre half,” said Brown, then a centre forward before later being converted to a winger.

“Nigel was a no-nonsense centre half and once I got into the first team when I was 17, he used to rollick me as that was the task master he was.

“He was always shouting and you could tell, similar to Moyesy, that he was going to be a manager one day.

“Nigel took no prisoners and we had total respect for him. He wasn’t an old fashioned centre half as he could play a bit as well. He was very commanding, but he could play - a bit of a Tony Adams, I would say.

“You could see he was very driven, even at that age, that time playing for Shrewsbury - and he was always destined to be a manager.”

Nigel Pearson

Having joined Town from non-League club Heanor as a teenager, Pearson went on to play more than 150 league games for Shrewsbury in the old second division, forming strong central defensive partnerships with the long-serving Colin Griffin and then David Linighan.

Pearson’s consistent performances in blue and amber eventually led to a move to the top-flight when he signed for Sheffield Wednesday for £250,000 in October 1987. He also played at the highest level for Middlesbrough.

Trying to replace such an influential performer was no easy task for boss Bates, but he opted to bring in Moyes, a former Celtic and Cambridge defender, from Bristol City.

Moyes went straight into the Town side, making his debut in a 4-0 defeat against Middlesbrough at Ayresome Park, with Bernie Slaven scoring a hat-trick.

He stayed at the Meadow until the summer of 1990, by which time he had become Town captain and scored 11 goals in 96 league games for the club, before returning home to Scotland to play for Dunfermline.

“Moysey was always a lovely chap when he was at Shrewsbury,” said Brown. “I met his dad, who was a scout at the time, and I also spent time with his brother.

“David’s a lovely chap - similar to Nigel, but I would say a little bit more laid back.

“When he was at Preston as assistant manager, I went up there as well. I think we may have played a couple of pre-season games alongside each other for Preston. Then he went on to Everton after doing well as Preston manager.”

Moyes, 56, developed an excellent reputation at Goodison Park and was in charge from 2002 to 2013 when he was handed the chance to succeed Sir Alex Ferguson as Manchester United manager.

His reign at Old Trafford lasted less than a year before spells at the helm of Spanish club Real Sociedad, Sunderland and West Ham.

He returned to the London club to begin a second stint as boss just after last Christmas.

David Moyes

Brown, a personal trainer who lives in Shrewsbury, said: “I went to the game a couple of years ago when he came back to Shrewsbury for an FA Cup tie with West Ham United.

“He was doing a television interview near the tunnel and I went ‘Moyesy!’

“I didn’t think he would remember me and that he would just probably put his hand up thinking ‘who’s that?’

“But funny enough, he finished the interview, ran over to me and gave me a big hug, which was really nice. He’s a top fella, Moyesy, and would do anything for you.”

Pearson, also 56, began his managerial career at Carlisle United and enjoyed notable success at Leicester City.

Nigel Pearson playing for Shrewsbury Town alongside Kevin Keegan.

He led the Foxes to promotion to the Premier League and laid the foundations for the success which followed by signing many of the players that helped them become champions of England just 12 months after his departure.

He had been managing a Belgian club before he was offered the opportunity to become Watford boss in December.

He has since lifted the Hornets off the bottom of the Premier League and, ahead of English football being suspended until at least April 30 because of the continued spread of coronavirus, Watford had climbed out of the relegation zone to move level on points with Moyes and West Ham.

“Fair play to Nigel, he’s done an unbelievable job at Watford in a short period of time,” added Brown.

“I think I would rather be in Nigel’s shoes than David’s to be honest with you, but we shall see - the season may not even start again.”