Sam Ricketts: Shrewsbury Town draw was 'war of attrition'

Omar Beckles' second-half opener just after the hour looked like ending Shrewsbury's seven-match winless run in League One but Dons pounced on an error 15 minutes later for Rhys Healey to level.

An entertaining frenetic climax broke out as Ricketts' hosts passed up several welcome openings to either add to their lead or re-take the lead.

But, with the Town boss pointing to his side's fatigue after their 40th game of the season, the visitors came on strong late on in a 'war of attrition' and struck the woodwork twice at the death - two of three efforts to hit bar or post.

"It ended up being a war of attrition," Ricketts said. "You could tell by the end of the game MK Dons have had a free midweek. We went to Anfield which was obviously a big physical and mental test.

"You could see as the game went on our players had given everything and were out on their feet. MK Dons were able to be on the front foot a little bit more.

"They were picking up more second balls as the game went on and that's because they are fresher than us.

"We go into every game at the minute where, whoever we're playing, is fresher. That's why I was so delighted with the attitude to work hard and do all the nitty gritty to give us the best chance to win."

Town remain without a league win since before Christmas and 16th ahead of Tuesday's visit of 17th-placed Accrington Stanley.

Advertising

Home debutant Conor McAleny caught the eye behind a front two of the tireless Daniel Udoh and Jason Cummings - who was replaced by the impressive Callum Lang.

Ricketts said: "We started with two up top and Conor just in behind. I thought Conor was outstanding, Dan Udoh worked incredibly hard. Langy came on for Jason with fresh legs.

"And after that I didn't have anything else, I had two left-backs and two right-backs on the bench and we're down to the bare bones for anything else to change the game and add freshness so fair play to the players.

"We have to make it very, very clear that we're in a period where the players have been asked to play so many games in such a short space of time from the busy Christmas period to now.

Advertising

"All I can ask, and supporters can ask, is that they give their all on the pitch and they certainly did that.

"Conditions and the pitch weren't conducive to play a game like the Liverpool game which was just days ago.

"The pitch and wind made it a real difficult game, it wasn't a spectacle and there's nothing we can really do about that.

"But to show the grit and determination that the players showed is outstanding."

Beckles was caught in possession before a Josh Laurent slip allowed Sam Nombe in to sting the palms of stand-in keeper Joe Murphy from which Healey stuck away the rebound.

Ricketts added: "We had a few opportunities to nullify the situation (Dons' equaliser) and two or three good opportunities after we scored, where the second goal would've seen the game off."