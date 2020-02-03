Shaun Whalley cannot wait for Shrewsbury Town's FA Cup replay at Liverpool

Sam Ricketts’ side are heading there for the FA Cup fourth-round replay and 32-year-old Whalley – an avid Reds fan from Merseyside – said: “Very excited. I’ve waited 32 years to play at Anfield.

“I’m really looking forward to it, but it’ll only be a good game for me if we do well and progress.

“It’ll be a proud moment, but it’ll only be enjoyable if we do well and get a good result.

“We could’ve won the first game, but we’re going to Anfield.

“I’m excited to play at the best ground in England – and the world.”

Town are set to be back by 8,000 of the blue and amber faithful at Liverpool.

“Hopefully, the fans can suck the ball in for us, like the Kop will be trying the suck the ball in for Liverpool,” said Whalley.

“It’s an unbelievable following and I’m sure they’ll have a great night.”

On if he would sooner score the winner in front of the travelling fans in the Anfield Road end or in front of the Kop, Whalley added: “I’d say the away end, but I’ll say one in front of the Kop and then the away end.”