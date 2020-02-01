Shrewsbury Town replay tickets being snapped up

Tickets went on sale for season ticket holders and Sovereign ticket holders online and at the box office on Thursday and have now gone on wider sale.

Fans have been snapping up the tickets for the hotly anticipated rematch following Town’s spectacular draw against Liverpool last Sunday.

Today and tomorrow morning they will be available for purchase for supporters with 5+ loyalty points. Tomorrow afternoon and on Monday those supporters with 2-4 loyalty points will be able to buy tickets.

On Monday afternoon the sales will open up to those with one loyalty point.

Any remaining tickets will go on sale on Tuesday to the general public.

Following agreement with Liverpool FC on the pricing Shrewsbury Town FC supporters have been allocated the lower tier of the Anfield Road Stand, around 5,750 tickets with option for the upper tier, another potential 2,250 tickets.

The fourth round FA Cup rematch kicks off at 7.45pm.

Following Sunday’s 2-2 draw at the Montgomery Waters Meadow, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp controversially said none of his first-team squad would be involved in the rematch, which comes in the middle of the first week of Liverpool’s winter break.

He also said that he would not be present at the game on Tuesday.