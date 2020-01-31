Shrewsbury Town looking into bringing back Ryan Giles on loan from Wolves

The 20-year-old was recalled by Wolves from Sam Ricketts' side earlier this month after Ruben Vinagre's hamstring injury.

But after impressing hugely at Montgomery Waters Meadow, he could rejoin Salop before tonight's 11pm deadline.

The Shropshire Star understands discussions are taking place between the two clubs over a loan until the end of the season.

Giles made 19 appearances under ex-Wolves defender Ricketts in League One during the first half of the campaign, scoring a rocket on his debut against Kenny Jackett's Portsmouth.

Town replaced Giles with another loan, Blackburn Rovers' Sam Hart, who made his bow in Wednesday night's defeat at Gillingham.

Shrews already have five loans, the maximum number they can name on a matchday.