Shrewsbury Town's Callum Lang hoping to leave Liverpool feeling rather Blue

Particularly at Anfield – where Shrewsbury Town loan striker Lang has been a regular attendee in the away section holding out hope that Everton can finally end the hoodoo that now stretches to 21 winless attempts at the home of those across Stanley Park.

Wigan loan forward Lang, 21, is a likely starter for Sam Ricketts’ Shrewsbury against Jurgen Klopp’s mighty Reds in the FA Cup fourth round tomorrow. Lang grew up in the Bootle area of Liverpool. He is from a family mostly of Evertonians, although a couple are Kopites.

His girlfriend, Poppy, and her family are Liverpool supporters. She was certainly the happier of the couple earlier this month as they watched Klopp’s second-string XI humiliate Carlo Ancelotti’s men in the FA Cup third round at Anfield.

Lang, who was part of the Liverpool development squad and academy in the same age group as Trent Alexander-Arnold, said: “Even though you are an Everton fan it would have been a massive opportunity if you get the chance to play for Liverpool.

“I would be getting a bit of stick off some of my mates but the other half would love me. They are doing well, they are a big club and if they ask you to play for them as a kid you can’t say no really.

“I couldn’t get a ticket for the Cup game. I wish I had just said ‘no’ and stayed at home and watched it.

“My girlfriend, Poppy, and all her family are Liverpool and they said they had a spare ticket in the home end.

“I was like ‘I’ll think about it’. But then I thought I can’t miss it. I had my head in my hands for the last 10 minutes, I was arguing with her.

“I thought I would go because surely if we were going to win one it would be that one! I am still not over it.”

Lang added: “I have asked her who she is supporting, she said she wouldn’t mind it being a draw but I don’t think I will be in too much trouble if we win!”

The Bootle boy admitted scoring against the Reds was something that has always struck a chord.

“That’s something you think of as a kid,” he said.

“As a kid all I dreamed of was coming off the bench scoring a little header last minute against Liverpool at Goodison or Anfield.

“Obviously if I can do it here that would be just as special. It is such a special moment for the club and I’m sure it will give me the same sort of feeling doing it in a Shrewsbury shirt as it would an Everton one.

“It is the stuff of dreams as a kid and a moment I have thought of since I was a boy.”

Lang, who made his return from a broken metatarsal in the new year, could line up in attack alongside his only fellow Scouser, Shaun Whalley – a boyhood Red – at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

He also has Cup pedigree for his tender years. While on loan at Oldham last season Lang scored a late winner to knock Premier League Fulham out in the third round at Craven Cottage.

Asked whether a Callum Lang goal is written in the stars tomorrow evening, he smiled: “I don’t want to talk about it too much and jinx it but that would be special this week.

“In training I have been working hard, the last few games I haven’t scored since coming back from injury so that is something I am a bit frustrated about.

“I have been out for a long time and it doesn’t always work like that but I am working hard and the harder you work the luckier you get.

“I will just work hard and see what happens on the day. Fingers crossed.”