Liverpool FA Cup comment: Time for Shrewsbury Town to have no regrets on biggest stage

Shrewsbury Town fan or not, football fan or not, there is only one place to be tomorrow teatime.

And if you are not one of the lucky 9,000-odd to have a golden ticket, then settle in on the sofa or head to the pub to watch Sam Ricketts’ men attempt to do the region proud and truly put the town on the map on a global scale.

The buzz around this FA Cup fourth round tie with European and world club champions Liverpool has slowly cranked up since Bristol City were downed some 11 days ago.

It is not everyday – or indeed ever – that the reigning European champions head to Shropshire. The dreaded half-and-half scarves will be doing a roaring trade in town this weekend.

So – can Ricketts’ underdogs do what all else have failed?

It’s not impossible. The hosts have a chance. That chance would be mightily slim – almost unthinkable – if Jurgen Klopp was to name his strongest all-star XI.

But the fact the Reds chief will make up to 11 changes from the side that saw off Wolves on Thursday evening gives Salop an ounce of hope. That it will be mostly second-string that rocks up to Montgomery Waters Meadow matters not to most in blue and amber. It doesn’t detract from the occasion.

It would be a glorious sight to see Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Jordan Henderson, Virgil van Dijk and Alisson grace the Meadow.

But in reality they will not feature until the semi-final stage, should Liverpool get there, such is where the competition lies in elite’s priorities these days.

Klopp’s reserves showed what they are capable of on the big occasion at a pristine Anfield against their Merseyside rivals Everton earlier this month.

This, for numerous reasons, is a very different setting. The Meadow pitch, nowhere near the trouble of the likes of Tranmere’s Preston Park, is not Anfield. It won’t quite be a clichéd ‘leveller’ but it certainly favours Shrewsbury.

Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and the rest of the Reds youngsters will not have played on such a difficult surface in some time.

Then there is the home crowd.

Salopians have a big part to play and, like Ricketts’ players, must bring their Sunday best.

Cranking up the atmosphere in the tight stadium can play its part.

Should Town frustrate their opponents early on, keep it tight and stand resolute, they could put themselves in a promising position.

The tie certainly rests on Shrewsbury hanging in there. It is quite clear they will not come out and attack the Reds full throttle. But if Town’s defensive prowess shines through and they do keep it tight and frustrate the Premier League leaders, there’s a chance.

Ricketts has told his players to have no regrets and that will be all that matters come 6.45pm tomorrow evening. Town were left overawed in the 3-0 defeat to Manchester United in 2016.

Whether Shrewsbury have done the unthinkable – beaten this elite winning machine – or even snatched what would be a thrilling replay date at Anfield – leave the field having given your all and you never know.