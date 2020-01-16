Lenell John-Lewis leaves Shrewsbury Town as contract comes to an end

The striker, signed by Paul Hurst in the summer of 2017, saw his six-month Montgomery Waters Meadow deal – signed last summer – come to an end today.

John-Lewis, 30, made 75 appearances in his time with Shrewsbury and scored five goals. Only 15 of his appearances were starts in all competitions.

He was handed a new six-month contract by the club last year who were keen to stand by him as he recovered from an ACL injury which saw John-Lewis sidelined for 10 months.

The forward, fondly known as 'The Shop', was seen as an instrumental figure in Town's run to the League One play-off final in 2017/18.

Boss Sam Ricketts decided against offering the former Grimsby and Newport County frontman new terms but praised the John-Lewis' character and attitude.

Ricketts said: "He's been brilliant. Unfortunately he's mainly been injured while I've been at the club.

"But the club, rightly so, wanted to look after him in the summer, we didn't have to give him a new contract but we gave him a six-month contract to help him in his recovery.

"It took the pressure off so he could focus on his recovery and he's come back playing and fully involved, raring to go, and we wish him well.

"He's great around the place everyday, even while he's been injured, even with Ryan Sears suffering a similar injury he's been instrumental in helping young Sears back through that and the whole process. It's an arduous thing.

"Myself and the club can't thank Lenny enough for his service here. How well liked he is by everyone here, myself, players, supporters, shows his personality."

John-Lewis is understood to be courted by Scunthorpe, managed by former boss Hurst – who also had the striker at Grimsby – and is keen to make a move to bring him to Glanford Park.

Ricketts is without any fresh injury concerns as Town prepare for their trip to Fleetwood Town in League One on Saturday, the fixture before their huge FA Cup fourth round contest with Liverpool.