Verdict: Sean Goss puts gloss on super Shrewsbury Town display as FA Cup fever lives on

Town impressed against higher-ranked opposition, placed 27 spots above them in the pyramid, and did everything at Ashton Gate other than cement their place in the fourth round.

Shrewsbury’s love affair with the FA Cup continues. It was the fourth time in five seasons that Town had contested a third round tie. Prior to that had been a decade-long barren spell.

Cup runs with Salop haven’t always been like this. This lengthy, frequent and enjoyable. So let’s soak them up while we can.

Town will, perhaps, rue the number of decent chances they had to see off the Robins at the first attempt. It felt like the tie was there for the taking against the below-par hosts.

But Ricketts’ men will know they have every chance of confirming their place in that fourth round tie – which will be drawn this evening on BBC TV – next midweek at what is sure to be an absorbing encounter under the lights at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

An away following of 1,123 – twice in two games inside six days Town have taken four figures in support on the road – enjoyed their day in the south west immensely. Sean Goss’ goal was the defining moment. The day was an example of how good this group of players could be.

It would be some achievement to make the fourth round for a second season in a row for the first time since the 1980s – when Town entered the competition in round three.

Sure, it was a good time for Shrewsbury to catch Bristol City. Boss Lee Johnson is coming under some pressure at Ashton Gate having spent healthy money trying to push the ambitious club towards the top flight.

Advertising

The Robins had lost five from six and began to plummet down the Championship table after a very good start to the season.

But City are still 11th in the second tier, just three points from a play-off place. They made six changes for the visit of Shrewsbury, but their line-up still contained big-money buys including a French teenager bought from Monaco – with Champions League experience – for more than £7million.

Johnson was still happy to name star creator Niclas Eliasson and bustling forward Famara Diedhiou in his team, so too Adam Nagy in midfield, a summer signing from Bologna, as well as talented ex-Chelsea youngster Kasey Palmer.

This wasn’t any second rate Championship opposition. This was a side that, all due respect to Ricketts’ visitors, should beat Shrewsbury.

Advertising

But Town did not read that script and knew they had a chance to progress against the out of form hosts. You could sense it from minute one.

When Shrewsbury spent the first two minutes dictating the ball, moving it across the park with Daniel Udoh turning his defender on the way to setting up Josh Laurent inside the City box, it was apparent the visitors were not here to make up numbers.

Town were dominant for half-an-hour before, as has happened on occasions this season, they fell behind undeservedly – albeit to a sloppy goal.

It is now three games without a clean sheet for Ricketts’ side, one shy of their most open spell of the season between late August and early September. The manager will want to ensure his side return from tomorrow’s rescheduled trip to Doncaster with their clean sheet very much attached.

To their credit, the League One visitors were not deterred.

It did, however, take a stunning stop just before half-time from veteran stand-in keeper Joe Murphy to keep the deficit at one. A 2-0 half-time scoreline to the Robins would’ve been daylight robbery.

The story on Max O’Leary’s possible City recall seems to have been put to bed, thankfully from a Shrewsbury point of view, but Murphy did himself no harm at Ashton Gate.

Town shot out the traps after the break and Udoh, who deserved another shot in the lone front role, should have equalised from a lovely Ryan Giles cross.

It didn’t matter. Goss – back in the side after a few games out – guided home his first goal in Town colours. It was some way to break his duck for the former Manchester United midfielder, who admitted afterwards it was overdue.

And Shrewsbury were vibrant and bold from then on in. They were the most likely winners. By full-time the Championship side were hanging on for dear life as balls flew into their box.

Laurent’s stunner was a lick of paint from providing another sensational FA Cup memory and Aaron Pierre – who was colossal again with Ethan Ebanks-Landell at the back – also missed a decent chance.

It wasn’t to be, but Shrewsbury have every chance in next week’s replay. Johnson and Co. will not relish their trip to Shropshire one bit.

Town looked like they wanted it more in Bristol and will need the same next week.

More food for thought for Ricketts will be how Giles excelled on the left of the front three. The Wolves loanee tormented City’s backline and was arguably the best player on the park. Goss, alongside Ollie Norburn in midfield, won the battle in the middle of the park.

A monumental boost was the return of Callum Lang. The Wigan loanee has been missing for three months with his metatarsal injury and could be decisive for Town on his comeback.

For now, let’s bask in another fine FA Cup display under the eye of the nation and challenge Town to repeat the feat in Doncaster tomorrow evening.