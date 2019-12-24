Fejiri Okenabirhie hoping for a late Shrewsbury Town Boxing Day present

The Shrewsbury striker bagged his third goal of the season from the penalty spot in the superb 1-0 victory at Blackpool last Saturday.

Now the 23-year-old, a devout Christian, is looking to mark an important time of year with his first league goal at Montgomery Waters Meadow this season.

“My family are on holiday so I’ll probably just go down to see my cousins and come back up for Boxing Day,” Okenabirhie said of his plans for tomorrow’s big day. “It’ll be back and forth for me to London.

“I’m Christian, so of course it’s an important time, celebrating Jesus’s birth. It’s a festive time where you get to see family. It’s a good thing.

“It would be a nice Christmas present to score on Boxing Day.”

Sam Ricketts’ men welcome injury-hit Rotherham to the Meadow on Thursday. The Millers, who have already faced Shrewsbury twice this term, have as many as nine players struggling with fitness or unavailability issues.

Rotherham are eighth, three places above Shrews, but just one point better off.

Okenabirhie has started the last three games for Town, taking the lone forward role from Jason Cummings, who missed the trip to Blackpool through illness.

“It’s good (for me) to get a run of games,” the striker added. “You need that to get into a rhythm. It’s nice to score and I hope to build on that now.

“It’s a tough job but it’s part of the team and obviously the team is the bigger picture. I have my role in the system that we play and I just try to do it to the best of my ability.”