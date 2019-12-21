Blackpool 0 Shrewsbury 1 - Report and pictures

There was festive spirit by the bucket load in Blackpool as Sam Ricketts’ Town left with all three points thanks to the spot-kick 10 minutes into the second half.

Town built on the previous weekend’s last-gasp victory over Coventry with a spirited team performance for another superb win as they continue to close the gap on those above them - now just two points separate Salop, in 11th, and the top six.

Blackpool will feel hard done by having took nothing away from a competitive contest that threatened to bubble over in the second half after referee Sebastian Stockbridge award the visitors what the hosts felt a controversial penalty for handball.

They had gone closest through the dangerous top scorer Armand Gnanduillet, who tested Max O’Leary in the first half and hit the woodwork just after the break.

For Ricketts’ improving side it continues the excellent recent run of just two defeats in 10 games - seven of which have been against the division’s top opposition.

Striker Okenabirhie, who netted just his second league goal of the season and third in total, will be remembered as the hero of the hour but Shrewsbury, to a man, were superb at the death to seal the points in professional and comfortable style.

The surprise inclusion in Town’s starting XI at Bloomfield Road was Brad Walker in midfield.

Walker, making just his second league start for Shrewsbury, replaced the suspended skipper Ollie Norburn - who had picked up his fifth caution against Coventry. Dave Edwards took the armband.

Last weekend’s match-winning hero Shaun Whalley came from the bench at half-time to sink the Sky Blues and was handed a return to the starting line-up as a result.

Elsewhere there was a switch in defence as Omar Beckles returned to Town’s centre-half reckoning in place of Ro-Shaun Williams, who dropped to the bench.

There was no place for striker Jason Cummings in Town’s squad in the north west, no injury had been revealed by Ricketts in the midweek press conference. Midfielder Louis Thompson did return from his spell on the sidelines to make the bench.

The hosts were without former Shrewsbury favourite Sullay Kaikai, a key part of their attacking quartet. Kaikai came off during last week’s draw at Sunderland with a pelvic problem.

Simon Grayson’s men, fifth ahead of kick-off, had been in good form this term and had lost just once in 12 outings.

It was the first time Shrewsbury had visited Bloomfield Road since the hosts solved their ownership issues in the summer, with new owner Simon Sadler buying a 96 per cent share of the club, removing the Oyston family from involvement.

The visiting fans were moved from their usual perch behind one end to the East Stand, opposite where Ricketts and Grayson prowled their touchlines.

The attendance was a little over 3,000 when Town visited the Tangerines for a goalless draw in the new year, but scores of Blackpool fans were inside Bloomfield Road as Grayson’s revitalised side continued to progress.

The travelling blue and amber were relentless in their chanting from the off, while the home fans behind the goal previously occupied by the away end were also in fine voice.

Blackpool edged the first 10 minutes as both sides settled down in what was quite a mild afternoon on the Fylde Coast.

The Seasiders sent a couple of testers into the Shrewsbury box, both to the considerable presence of top scorer Gnanduillet - as O’Leary took an early whack - and a low ball across the six yard box with no orange shirt in place to convert.

The Shrews fans were keen to see Ricketts’ side improve in contests for second balls, as Blackpool often recycled play to come back at their visitors.

Grayson’s men looked in the mood going forward and it felt like a matter of time until they create a clear opening.

And, 20 minutes in, powerful Ivorian forward Gnanduillet craned his neck muscles to head goalwards from a cross inadvertently helped on by Ebanks-Landell and for a split second it looked as if the effort was dipping over O’Leary and under the crossbar.

But the on-loan keeper backpeddled rapidly and managed to get crucial fingertips on the effort to send it over the top.

Town found a good response and were soon on top.

Their route to the Seasiders’ goal was an unlikely one as, in the space of five minutes or so, right wing-back Donald Love went close on three occasions.

Keeper Jak Alnwick flapped at a left-sided cross from Scott Golbourne and Love, from just inside the box, sent a low strike dribbling narrowly wide of the far left post.

Just a couple of minutes later the popular defender was close to his first Shrews goal again. This time a well-struck effort from outside the box flew a few feet over the bar with Alnwick sprawling across his goal to attempt to keep it out.

Then, as the flurry of opportunities kept coming, the former Sunderland man struck a fierce volley from Golbourne’s cross that was blocked by a sea of bodies. Love was visibly frustrated not to have taken either chance.

The Tangerines probably edged the final 10 minutes without really worrying O’Leary. A couple of crosses aimed towards Gnanduillet were well dealt with by Beckles and Golbourne for Shrewsbury.

There were a couple of occasions late on in the half where Town could have profited with a touch more belief.

Whalley twice led breaks, once where he unselfishly opted to pass to a crowded-out Okenabirhie, before the latter in which he used Golbourne’s overlap, only for the full-back’s cross to be blocked at close quarters.

Town departed for half-time content at being level, knowing there was not too much to fear from the promotion-chasers.

But it was the hosts who were much the sharper out of the traps in the second period.

Dangerman Gnanduillet was a lick of paint away from sending the home side into an early second-half lead.

The frontman stretched out his neck to connect with a left-sided corner and it bounced slowly on to the opposite post with O’Leary beaten.

Former Villa forward Nathan Delfouneso then flicked a tame header straight at O’Leary as Blackpool tried to click through the gears.

But, 10 minutes into the second half with the hosts in charge, Town were handed a golden chance.

Ebanks-Landell lofted a deep free-kick from halfway into the left corner of the home penalty box and up went - amid a number of bodies - an outstretched arm seemed to punch the ball clear.

Shrews appeals went straight to referee Sebastian Stockbridge, who wasted little time at pointing to the spot.

Home players and supporters argued until they were blue in the face at the decision, while Okenabirhie composed himself to step up in front of the Blackpool contingent.

It was not the cleanest penalty last season’s top scorer has struck, but it went high into the net down the middle via Alnwick’s hapless touch.

It was a priceless advantage for Shrewsbury, who now had three points in their grasp ready to bring home.

The opener didn’t stem the tide. Feeney’s flick was straight at O’Leary moments later before the same man sent a fierce low drive just inches wide of the keeper’s right post from outside the box.

Blackpool began to lose their cool. First Josh Laurent comfortably left home skipper Jay Spearing on his backside, before Okenabirhie and James Husband exchanged words and handbags near the Blackpool corner flag, with Pools fans directing their anger at scorer Okenabirhie.

Moments later Spearing was booked for a late challenge on the rampant Whalley.

Grayson rolled the dice, sending Kaikai and Sean Scannell on. Popular former loanee Kaikai could do nothing to correct the scoreline from a Blackpool point of view, as he sent a 25-yard free-kick hopelessly into the stands.

Ricketts gave Okenabirhie a well-earned breather midway through the second half, as Daniel Udoh became the visitors’ first change.

Town had managed to stem the tide of Blackpool advances that began the second period but defender Ben Heneghan had managed to escape Beckles at a corner to head well wide.

But everyone in Shrewsbury purple was immense in seeing the game out in professional style. Sub Daniel Udoh embodied the spirit and graft, as did Sean Goss and Lenell John-Lewis from the bench, while the likes of Whalley, Laurent and a tiring Walker were relentless.

Whalley could have made it two in the closing stages but sent a one-on-one over the top inside the box, but Shrewsbury didn’t need it.

Wild scenes full of belief greeted the players - right next to the press box - at full-time, where 540 Shrewsbury fans were given the best early Christmas present imaginable.

Blackpool (4-2-3-1):

Alnwick; Turton (Scannell, 62), Edwards, Heneghan, Husband; Spearing ©, Thompson; Feeney (Nuttall, 76), Virtue (Kaikai, 62), Delfouneso; Gnanduillet.

Subs not used: Sims (gk), Tilt, Guy, Macdonald.

Shrewsbury Town (3-5-2):

O’Leary; Ebanks-Landell, Pierre, Beckles; Love, Edwards ©, Walker (Goss, 90), Laurent, Golbourne; Whalley (John-Lewis, 90), Okenabirhie (Udoh, 74).

Subs not used: Murphy (gk), Williams, Giles, Thompson.

Referee: Sebastian Stockbridge

Attendance: 7,695 (540 Shrewsbury fans)