Shrewsbury boss Sam Ricketts: Late win should give us belief

Substitute Shaun Whalley was the Town hero as he marked his return from a month’s injury lay-off to come off the bench and smash in a fine late winner.

Scott Golbourne had brought Ricketts’ side level midway through the second half after the hosts trailed at the break.

But Ricketts, up against the club where he called time on his playing career, labelled the manner of the victory ‘massive’ as Shrews climb one place to 11th – just three points off the play-off positions.

“It’s a massive three points to keep us ticking over,” Ricketts said. “The manner of the result should give everyone belief and confidence. To be 1-0 down and come back and win the game is excellent. I’m not saying we were scintillating, but we pushed them in the second half

The boss added on his squad: “They’re buoyant, obviously.

“It’s the manner of the win, the belief. We’ve come back to get points

Ricketts said he was delighted for ‘great lad’ Whalley to cap his injury return with a first goal in 10 months.

And the boss paid tribute to the backing his side received inside Montgomery Waters Meadow.

He said: “I’m fortunate, the supporters here appreciate football and where the club’s been.

“There are so many loyal supporters who’ve been coming for years. I speak to them about going from Gay Meadow to here and seeing where the club has come. We’re trying to take it on and improve it. The majority of supporters can see that

Captain Ollie Norburn picked up a fifth booking of the season and will be suspended for Saturday’s trip to Blackpool.