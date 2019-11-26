Shrewsbury's Josh Laurent credits the boss for good form

Midfielder Laurent has three goals in four games, although his double was unable to help Town avoid a 4-3 League One defeat to Bristol Rovers on Saturday.

The 24-year-old has struck with some timely runs into the box from his more regular position in the heart of a midfield two, a position he feels natural in.

“I feel confident at the moment,” said Laurent. “Every game I feel I can go out there and do something to help the boys out and affect the game.

“Whether that’s with a performance or chipping in with goals, I just want to do well for the team, the boys, manager and coaching staff who have been good with me.

“One hundred per cent confidence makes you feel different, but I always think I’m going on the pitch and having a good one no matter what, that nothing’s going to stop me.

“That just comes from the gaffer, coaching staff and the boys around me. With my finishing I feel confident and believe I’m going to score.”

The former Wigan and Hartlepool midfielder has also been used in a more offensive role, at times on the left flank.

But his deeper position in midfield has allowed Laurent to hurt opposition with driving runs.

He added: “It’s massively helping me. I’ve played there my whole career, it’s what I grew up playing.

“But I’ll play anywhere for the gaffer. I think it suits me more and it’ll get the best out of me there.”

The first brace of Laurent’s career matched the two league goals he managed in the entire of last term, though he also managed two FA Cup strikes last season – at Stoke and Wolves – and one in the competition this time around.

Shrewsbury’s usually resilient defence were undone by Rovers as an error-strewn display was punished.

“We were sloppy as a team, not just the back three,” said Laurent. “The back three and keepers have been fantastic all season, probably the best part of our team.

“We’re grateful to even be in the position we are because of them. It wasn’t like us.

“Murph (Joe Murphy) held his hands up about the goal but I don’t think there was much he could’ve done about it.

“But we shouldn’t have been in that position in the first place with that second goal between me and Norbs (Ollie Norburn). The fourth goal was another scrappy one.

“They never really cut us open, it was all our own doing that stopped us getting three points.”