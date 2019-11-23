Scott Golbourne: Ethan has huge potential

Left-sided defender Golbourne, 31, first came across Ebanks-Landell at Wolves when the latter was just 20 after coming through the ranks at Molineux.

They played a handful of games together in the Kenny Jackett-led side that stormed to the League One title in 2013/14 – with Sam Ricketts also in the back four – and then went into the second tier.

Golbourne feels Ebanks-Landell, who is 27 next month, has all the attributes to thrive and thinks settling down at Shrewsbury has been key.

“The guy has got huge potential,” Golbourne said of Ebanks-Landell. “I saw him as a younger professional coming through at Wolves.

“He’s got all the tools for your modern-day centre-half, he can do all of it.

“He’s still got the ability to win headers, he’s a real physical threat in the air. But he’s very good on the ground with his feet.

“The guy can move as well, he’s started to get a very good understanding of the game.

“He’s becoming a more experienced defender, you can see that in the way he’s playing, he’s a lot more efficient in what he’s doing. He’s starting to really show his quality. He did it at Sheffield United when he had a good run of games and showed his quality.

“No doubt it will be the same for him this season.”

A spell out with a hamstring injury aside, Ebanks-Landell has caught the eye as a regular under Ricketts since arriving from Wolves in the summer.

He had mixed reviews from two previous loans at MK Dons and Rochdale.

“I think he needed the fresh start. He needed a permanent base. It’s always difficult on loan when it’s not your main football residence,” Golbourne said.

“It’s good he’s come somewhere and committed to something, he can really crack on because he has huge potential and he’s starting to fulfil that and people are seeing it regularly.”