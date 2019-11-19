FA Cup prize money a big boost to Shrewsbury Town – Sam Ricketts

The competition’s prize money was doubled last season, where Shrewsbury pocketed £225,500 for reaching the fourth round alone, before considering extra broadcast fees.

Shrewsbury’s road to replicate that run takes them to Bradford City’s Valley Parade for tonight’s first round replay, a tie that is worth £36,000 to the victors.

Ricketts revealed that, because of Town’s self-sustainability as a well-run club, prize money is able to make a difference in transfer or wage fees, or any other method beneficial to the first team.

“It helps, it helps things tick over,” said Ricketts ahead of the replay, which will decide who welcomes League Two Mansfield in round two in less than two weeks.

“They doubled the prize money last season – it can make a big difference if you can have a good run like we did last year with the prize money and gate receipts.

“You try to get through the first couple of rounds and see where it takes you.

“The club are great, they are proud to be self-sustaining. We don’t spend money we don’t have. Therefore if there is a little bit more in the coffers from the Cup run then it does filter its way back down to myself and the team and what we need to improve.”

There was no way of separating the sides as they met at Montgomery Waters Meadow 10 days ago as Josh Laurent’s equaliser cancelled out Aramide Oteh’s opener.

Ricketts added: “We’re not hindered in any way by playing away, not in any way, shape or form.

“We’re still setting up to win the game and get through. We proved it a number of times, not just in the FA Cup, but in the league as well, that we can win away from home.”